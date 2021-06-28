 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
‘You get what you deserve’: Conservatives jeer as pro-censorship group Right Wing Watch gets BANNED on YouTube

28 Jun, 2021 18:09
‘You get what you deserve’: Conservatives jeer as pro-censorship group Right Wing Watch gets BANNED on YouTube
A screenshot showing Right Wing Watch's tweet announcing its YouTube ban, June 28, 2021
Right Wing Watch, an organization that scours the internet to report conservative “bigotry” to Big Tech, has been permanently banned from YouTube. The group has been fuming over the decision, as right-wing commenters gloated.

Right Wing Watch describes itself as a group that “monitors and exposes the activities of Radical Right political organizations.” What that means in practice is RWW combs social media for controversial statements, before explicitly or implicitly calling for the accounts behind them to be banned.

However, tables were seemingly turned on Monday, when RWW itself was permanently banned from YouTube, due to “severe or repeated violations” of the platform’s community guidelines. 

“Our efforts to expose the bigoted view and dangerous conspiracy theories spread by right-wing activists has now resulted in @YouTube banning our channel and removing thousands of our videos,” RWW tweeted. “We attempted to appeal this decision, and YouTube rejected it.”

YouTube has cracked down hard on right-wing content in recent years, includingmisinformation surrounding the 2020 election and “conspiracy theories” around coronavirus vaccines. The RWW team often pointed out examples of what it considered “bigoted” content on YouTube, but with the ban-hammer now wielded against them, anti-censorship advocates couldn’t help but rub it in.

“Congratulations once again to all the liberals and leftists – led by their journalists – who urged censorship of political speech by Silicon Valley monopolists based in the belief that it would only be used to silence your adversaries and enemies but never your allies,” journalist Glenn Greenwald tweeted.

“Good on YouTube,” conservative pundit Lauren Chen tweeted. “You get what you deserve.”

RWW would frequently clip content from right-wing creators for its videos. It’s not improbable that this was the cause for the ban – not some political realignment within YouTube itself – but the video-hosting behemoth rarely explains the details of its censorship decisions.

