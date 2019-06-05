‘This will not go well’: YouTube cracks down on pundits & journalists after policy change

Minutes after announcing a new policy clamping down on “hateful” and “supremacist” videos, YouTube got to work banning, demonetizing, or otherwise hiding videos from conservatives, journalists, and even black metal musicians.

The Google subsidiary updated its “hateful content” policies on Wednesday, announcing the clampdown in a blog post. The company said that from now on it will be “specifically prohibiting videos alleging that a group is superior in order to justify discrimination, segregation or exclusion.” Other videos that don’t strictly violate the site’s rules - including those promoting phony science or conspiracy theories - will be subject to demonetization, and other measures to restrict their viewership.

Orwellian in theory? In practice, too. YouTube didn’t wait long before wielding the ban-hammer with glee.

Also on rt.com YouTube to ban ‘hateful’ videos with ‘supremacist’ content

First on the chopping block were videos that outright violated the “supremacist” rule. Norwegian black metal musician and convicted murderer Varg Vikernes had his channel ‘Thulean Perspective’ banned, likely for its pan-European white separatist content.

YouTube appears to have taken its vow to pull “videos that promote or glorify Nazi ideology” seriously, removing everything from Vikernes’ neo-pagan vlogs to low-fi punk music from its platform.

Others targeted included vlogger ‘Sinatra Says,’ who rails against feminism and the social justice movement. For the crime of wrongthink, Sinatra had his channel demonetized. YouTube did not cite a single offensive video, but instead told the troublemaker that the move was necessary to “ensure our community is safe for creators, viewers and advertisers.”

what the hell @TeamYouTube a day after you confirm 3 of my videos ARE ADVERTISER FRIENDLY i get completely demonetized? This has to be some kind of mistake.. pic.twitter.com/AzpVBazxLR — Sinatra (@Sinatra_Says) June 5, 2019

Nationalist commentator James Allsup saw his channel’s advertising revenue cut off, with YouTube issuing the same ‘community safety’ justification, as did scores of other “borderline” commentators and creators, like ‘identitarian’ Austrian nationalist Martin Sellner and conservative pundit Steven Crowder.

Within minutes of the new YouTube rules being announced, James Allsup had his entire channel demonetized.https://t.co/eoc0ZbGTp3pic.twitter.com/KcP0LY3odW — Ethan Ralph (@TheRalphRetort) June 5, 2019

The crackdown was more a carpet-bombing than a precision strike. Alongside the wrongthinkers and thought criminals, multiple journalists were punished for videos simply reporting on extremism.

Among them were Ford Fischer, whose work detailing confrontations between ‘Antifa’ activists and neo-Nazis has been featured in a documentary by PBS. Regardless of its neutrality or historical significance, YouTube demonetized his entire channel. Ditto for the Drunken Peasants, whose video mocking a Sandy Hook conspiracy theorist was deleted, despite the authors condemning his beliefs.

Within minutes of @YouTube's announcement of a new purge it appears they caught my outlet, which documents activism and extremism, in the crossfire.



I was just notified my entire channel has been demonetized. I am a journalist whose work there is used in dozens of documentaries. pic.twitter.com/HscG2S4dWh — Ford Fischer (@FordFischer) June 5, 2019

This is a video from 4 years ago where we mocked a conspiracy theorist that we called "Kinky Joe" for claiming Sandy Hook was a false flag. Today YouTube decided to first disable comments on it and later remove it. How was it not clear that we were condemning these beliefs? pic.twitter.com/SbcqI0DPSo — Drunken Peasants (@DrunkenPeasants) June 5, 2019

Conservative commentators Milo Yiannopoulos and Gavin McInnes, both well accustomed to social media bans, also had their videos deleted.

So far in the #YouTubePurge;



Banned-



YouKipper

The Great Order

Varg



Demonetised-



Martin Sellner

James Allsup

Steven Crowder

Red Ice TV

SinatraSays



Videos deleted-



Angelo John Gage

Gavin McInnes

Milo

Red Ice TV

Black Pigeon Speaks

Drunken Peasants

Press For Truth

J.F Gariepy — 🅘🅝🅕🅘🅝🅘🅣🅨 🅔🅛🅔🅜🅔🅝🅣🅢 🇮🇪 (@InfElePro) June 5, 2019

The crackdown appears to have had its genesis in a confrontation between Steven Crowder and Vox journalist Carlos Maza, aka “gaywonk.” Maza complained to YouTube last week that Crowder had called him “mister lispy queer from Vox,”“a crappy writer,” and “the gay Mexican guy.” YouTube found nothing wrong with Crowder’s videos, and said on Wednesday it would take no action.

However, the platform demonetized Crowder’s channel immediately after announcing the new rules later in the day. That did little to mollify Maza, who demanded a full ban, claiming YouTube still drives customers to Crowder’s merchandise store, which sells among other things, a t-shirt emblazoned with the text “Socialism Is For F*gs.”

So the fuck what. Basically all political content gets "demonetized."



Crowder's revenue stream isn't from YouTube ads. It's from selling merch and "Socialism Is For Fags" shirts to millions of loyal customers, that @YouTube continues to drive to his channel. For free. https://t.co/ws8mqvRoKU — Carlos Maza (@gaywonk) June 5, 2019

YouTube stated it will only reinstate Crowder’s monetization once he removes links to the “offending” t-shirts from his channel.

With the dust far from settled, commentators and pundits from all over the political spectrum have turned out to decry Maza’s ‘please tread on me’ call for censorship.

“Carlos Maza just f*cked over an entire genre of YouTube, because one man said something mean to him,” tweeted Scottish comedian and free speech advocate Count Dankula. “This will not go well.”

I'm getting dms and tweets.



It looks like every channel that does not side with far left politics is getting their monetisation taken away.



Carlos Maza just fucked over an entire genre of YouTube, because one man said something mean to him.



This will not go well. — Count Dankula🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@CountDankulaTV) June 5, 2019

to RT newsletter to get stories the mainstream media won’t tell you.