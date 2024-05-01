Earlier reports suggested that there had been three explosions in the center of Odessa

The Russian military has carried out a strike on the Ukrainian headquarters commanding troops in the southern sector of the front, the Russian Defense Ministry has announced.

In a statement on Wednesday, the ministry said that the military installation and Ukrainian troops and hardware, were hit by combined air, missile and artillery strikes.

Earlier in the day, RIA Novosti reported, citing local resistance members, that the Russian military had targeted a Ukrainian HQ in the center of the port city of Odessa. According to the report, there were three explosions in the area, with a particularly powerful one near the facility itself. The local resistance reported numerous ambulances flocking to the HQ, adding that the area had been cordoned off by the Ukrainian authorities.

The head of the Odessa regional administration, Oleg Kiper, has confirmed there was a strike in the city, which he said involved ballistic missiles and killed at least three people. However, he claimed that only civilian infrastructure had been damaged.

Russia has repeatedly said that it targets only military installations and facilities that support defense operations, insisting that it never targets civilian infrastructure.

RIA Novosti also reported, citing resistance fighters, that Russia bombed a Ukrainian troop deployment area in the suburbs of Kharkov, a city on the Russian border, adding that another attack destroyed a warehouse storing military hardware in the southern Nikolaev Region.

According to numerous reports, a pro-Russian resistance movement is active in at least several Ukrainian regions, gathering data and engaging in sabotage against Kiev’s military.

The latest barrage comes after Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu pledged last month to intensify attacks on logistics hubs and warehouses with Western-supplied military equipment.