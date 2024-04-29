icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
29 Apr, 2024 17:31
Russian drones strike Ukrainian positions in Donbass (VIDEO)

Moscow’s troops have made new gains amid continued offensive operations, the Defense Ministry has said
Russian drones strike Ukrainian positions in Donbass (VIDEO)
©  Telegram / Russian Defense Ministry

Russian forces have taken control of the village of Semyonovka in Donbass, the Defense Ministry has said in a statement on Telegram. The Russian military also published a video showing drone strikes targeting fortified Ukrainian positions in the area.

It includes several clips, mostly taken by cameras mounted on first-person-view (FPV) drones as they were approaching enemy trenches. Unmanned aerial vehicles can be seen precisely hitting positions, often located in wooded areas or near settlements, and hidden under camouflage nets.

According to the Russian Defense Ministry, Moscow’s troops also successfully repelled ten counterattacks by Ukrainian assault groups in Semyonovka and some nearby villages. Kiev lost some 370 soldiers in the unsuccessful operation, it added.

Semyonovka is located west of the strategic Donbass town of Avdeevka, taken by Moscow’s forces in February. Russia has since managed to press the advance and capture several smaller settlements while breaching the Ukrainian defenses in the area.

On Sunday, Ukraine’s commander-in-chief, General Aleksandr Syrsky, admitted a “tactical” retreat in Donbass, confirming that Kiev’s forces had left Semyonovka and another Donbass village, Berdychi.

Last week, Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu said that Moscow’s forces had seized the initiative in the Ukraine conflict and “dispelled the myth of the superiority of Western weapons.” His ministry also claimed that Kiev had lost over 8,000 soldiers in one week, alongside dozens of pieces of equipment, including US-made HIMARS and Czech-supplied RM-70 Vampire multiple rocket launchers.

READ MORE: Ukraine’s top general admits ‘tactical’ retreat underway

Moscow’s forces are now firmly in control of the battlefield situation and are steadily pushing the Ukrainians back, Shoigu said on Monday. Last Friday, Syrsky told Ukraine’s backers that his troops face a “difficult operational and strategic situation, which has a tendency to get worse.”

Top stories

RT Features

Deepfake democracy: How AI is disrupting the biggest election on Earth
Deepfake democracy: How AI is disrupting the biggest election on Earth FEATURE
War and Peace on the Silver Screen: How Russia and the US conducted propaganda against each other in cinema
War and Peace on the Silver Screen: How Russia and the US conducted propaganda against each other in cinema FEATURE
Battle Royale: How a king ended up on the ballot in India
Battle Royale: How a king ended up on the ballot in India FEATURE

