Biden on track to miss 70% Covid vaccination goal by July 4, says White House official

The United States is reportedly on track to miss President Joe Biden’s goal of 70% of adults in the country being vaccinated against Covid-19 by Independence Day.

An unnamed White House official told reporters on Tuesday that the country would fall short of the goal to have 70% of adult Americans vaccinated against the coronavirus with at least one dose. However, the official also said that at least 70% of adults over the age of 30 have received at least one dose.

The White House will reportedly make an official announcement on the missed goal on Tuesday.

Some 65.4% of Americans over the age of 18 have currently received at least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), while just under 60% have received both doses.

A total of 53.4% of the US population have been vaccinated with at least one dose, and 45.2% have been vaccinated with two.

Biden announced the plan in May, publicly declaring, “Our goal by July 4 is to have 70% of adult Americans with at least one shot and 160 million Americans fully vaccinated.

“That means giving close to 100m shots – some first shots, others second shots – over the next 60 days,” he noted, adding that “the light at the end of the tunnel is actually growing brighter and brighter.”

Just over 150 million Americans have been fully vaccinated at present – 10 million less than Biden’s goal with just under two weeks to go until July 4.

