US Covid-19 death toll surpasses 600,000, Johns Hopkins University data shows

15 Jun, 2021 18:26
Covid-19 memorial, November 2, 2020 outside of RFK Stadium in Washington, D.C. ©  Andrew Lichtenstein/Corbis via Getty Images
More than 600,000 people have died from Covid-19 in the US – more than any other country – the latest pandemic data compiled by Johns Hopkins University showed on Tuesday.

US President Joe Biden described the count as a “sad milestone” when he spoke at the NATO summit on Monday, while urging his fellow Americans to “get vaccinated as soon as possible.”

After the US, Brazil has recorded the most fatalities from the pandemic with more than 488,000, followed by India which has recorded over 377,000 deaths.

The US Covid-19 death toll is roughly equal to the number of Americans who died from cancer last year, according to data from the American Cancer Society.

Some 173 million people in America – around half the country’s population – have received at least a single dose of a Covid-19 jab, some way off Biden’s target of vaccinating 70% of all adults by July 4.

