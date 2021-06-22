 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Bitcoin's plunge below $29,000 wipes out ALL of this year's gains

22 Jun, 2021 13:45
Pexels ©  RODNAE Productions
The world’s top digital asset, bitcoin, has suffered a daily plunge of over 11%, dragging the cryptocurrency down to its lowest level this year – $28,993 as of 13:54 GMT on Tuesday, according to data tracked by CoinMarketCap.

The plunge comes a day after the People’s Bank of China, in a further extension of its nationwide crackdown on cryptocurrencies, summoned banks and payment companies and ordered them to stop facilitating crypto transactions.

Bitcoin has lost over half its value since peaking above $64,000 in mid-April.

According to technical analysts, the next level to watch for support could now be as low as $20,000.

“$30,000 – we’ll see if it holds on the day. We might plunge below it for a while and close above it. If it’s really breached, $25,000 is the next big level of support,” Galaxy Investment Partners CEO Mike Novogratz told CNBC.

