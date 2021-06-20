 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeUSA News

Massive George Floyd head sculpture in Brooklyn divides opinion as it's unveiled to mark Juneteenth (PHOTOS)

20 Jun, 2021 02:31
Get short URL
Massive George Floyd head sculpture in Brooklyn divides opinion as it's unveiled to mark Juneteenth (PHOTOS)
Terrence Floyd, brother of the late George Floyd who was killed by a police officer, attends the unveiling event for his brother's statue, as part of Juneteenth celebrations, in Brooklyn, New York, U.S., June 19, 2021. © REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
A 6-foot-tall sculpture of George Floyd’s head was unveiled in Brooklyn, New York City, drawing praise and raising eyebrows. The statue was inaugurated by Floyd’s brother on the occasion of Juneteenth.

The larger-than-life art piece by sculptor Chris Carnabuci was installed at Brooklyn’s Flatbush Junction on Saturday. The unveiling ceremony was headlined by Terrence Floyd, who called the police killing of his brother a “sacrifice” to the racial justice cause.

New York Council Member Farah Louis described Floyd’s legacy as “truly monumental,” insisting that it was not “just a figure of speech.” Louis argued that Floyd’s death became a springboard for America to reckon with its legacy of “systemic racism and police brutality.”

RT
© REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

The sculpture will remain at the junction for several weeks before it is relocated to Union Square in Manhattan. 

While the unveiling of the monument was met with loud cheers and chants “We are Floyd” from the crowd, the celebratory spirit was lost on some observers.

Some were baffled by the choice of location for the statue, pointing out that Floyd found his death in Minneapolis, Minnesota, not Brooklyn.

Others even took issue with the design of the artwork, expressing bewilderment at the fact that the sculpture commemorating Floyd, a black man, appeared to look white. 

Another commenter argued that it was “sickening” to see people “making him [Floyd] a mascot & gaining careers of his death.”   “That man [Floyd] ain’t sign up for none of this,” he noted.

Former Democratic Congressional Candidate for Georgia’s Fifth District, Barrington Martin II slammed the display on Twitter, accusing establishment Democrats of making “a martyr” out of Floyd, whose death in police custody in May last year sparked a wave of nationwide protests against police brutality and for racial justice. The initially peaceful protests were marred by violence, occasionally spiralling into rioting, looting and vandalism.

The unveiling of the Brooklyn statue comes a day after a 700-pound bronze statue honouring Floyd was presented to the public in The City of Newark, New Jersey. 

Also on rt.com HUGE George Floyd statue unveiled at Newark City Hall sparks controversy

If you like this story, share it with a friend!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2021. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies