‘Your show’s f**king terrible’: Joe Rogan pounces on Brian Stelter, says CNN host ‘not a real human’

Podcast superstar and MMA commentator Joe Rogan took the gloves off while ranting about CNN presenter Brian Stelter, mocking the TV pundit for his slumping viewership and lack of personality.

While bantering with progressive commentator Kyle Kulinski, Rogan recalled a panel discussion on Stelter’s ‘Reliable Sources’ from January, during which participants lamented the fact that YouTube content creators were raking in more views than traditional network news programs.

"They were describing it as if they're entitled to viewers,” Rogan said, recalling the exchange. “They were saying, ‘There are people on YouTube right now that get more views than this show.' This is because the market has spoken and your show's f**king terrible. Brian Stelter's show keeps slipping and slipping and slipping in the ratings.”

He added that Stelter’s colleague, Don Lemon, exhibited a similar lack of self-awareness.

“Everybody knows they're not real. They're not real humans,” Rogan quipped, referring to the pair of CNN hosts.

Kulinski endorsed Rogan’s opinion and accused Stelter of calling for “outright censorship” to deplatform people that he “doesn’t like” under the guise of countering disinformation.

Rogan was just warming up, though. He then picked apart Stelter’s heavily criticized interview with Jen Psaki, in which he implored the White House press secretary to explain what the media “gets wrong” while covering President Joe Biden’s administration.

“Hey motherf**ker, you're supposed to be a journalist," Rogan said, commentating on Stelter’s sycophantic line of questioning. He went on to allege that Stelter and his CNN cohorts are “obviously being told a certain amount of what to do.” The TV talking head should try starting a podcast, requiring him to “rely on his own personality and be himself,” Rogan suggested.

Like many cable news shows, Stelter’s ‘Reliable Sources’ has taken a beating in viewership after Donald Trump left office. Its ratings are down 57% overall since January, according to the Daily Mail, citing data from Nielson, a leading market measurement service.

It’s possible that Rogan may have gone off on Stelter in retaliation for earlier comments the CNN made about the podcast sensation. In a segment from May, Stelter accused Rogan of using controversy over “woke culture” as a cynical ploy to increase viewership.

