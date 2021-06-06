‘Have I been a bad boy?’ CNN’s Stelter roundly mocked for interview with Psaki asking what press gets ‘wrong’ in Biden coverage

Numerous media critics have lashed out at both CNN and host Brian Stelter, after an interview between the latter and White House official Jen Psaki in which Psaki was asked what the press gets “wrong” in its coverage of Joe Biden.

In his interview on Sunday with the press secretary, Stelter opened the proceedings by mentioning the numerous issues the current administration is facing – among them, infrastructure and election reform – but soon jumped to asking. “What do we get wrong?”

Psaki answered that the press didn’t always make clear to readers and viewers how long legislation can take to get passed, and then turned the focus towards the administration of former president Donald Trump.

“Sometimes we forget how strange the last four years got, and when we return to a place where democracy is working, where we’re talking with Democrats and Republicans … it feels foreign, but this is actually how it’s supposed to work,” she said.

Brian Stelter to @PressSec:"What does the press get wrong when covering Biden's agenda... What do you think we get wrong?" pic.twitter.com/h44JCb6WZB — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) June 6, 2021

Stelter’s puff question quickly spread across social media, and numerous critics used it to blast not just CNN, but other mainstream media outlets providing softball coverage of White House officials.

“Liberal male TV personalities really love Jen Psaki,” journalist Glenn Greenwald tweeted in reaction, adding a compiled video of The Young Turks’ David Shuster praising Psaki.

Liberal male TV personalities really love Jen Psaki. https://t.co/9xuA3c2dCU — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) June 6, 2021

“Have I been a bad boy, Jen? I want to be a good boy,” Greenwald added in a follow-up tweet accompanied by a screenshot from Stelter’s interview with Psaki.

Have I been a bad boy, Jen? I want to be a good boy. pic.twitter.com/GrjYz0Pm5G — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) June 6, 2021

Others were equally as unrelenting in their criticism of the “bootlicking” interview.

Bootlicking: On Today's so-called "Reliable Sources," CNN's Brian Stelter begins his interview with WH Press Sec. Jen Psaki by asking her "what does the press get wrong?" He then follows up by asking her about her feelings, noting that she seems frustrated sometimes. pic.twitter.com/n7hBojQQl4 — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) June 6, 2021

only thing missing in the show are whips and leather costume — Nick D (@pennywinkie) June 6, 2021

He’s 35 years old and I’m 60. Remarkably he looks older than me. Maybe it ages a guy to be such a groveling sycophant https://t.co/zQ5LQRvDdW — Dinesh D'Souza (@DineshDSouza) June 6, 2021

Stelter also talked to Psaki about her time as a CNN contributor and the trend of liberal blogs using the phrase “Psaki shuts down” whenever she spars with a conservative reporter.

I asked @PressSec about the trend of "Psaki shuts down" headlines. She pointed out that she didn't write 'em – but said she has a "responsibility not to allow the briefing room to become a forum for propaganda, or a forum for pushing forward falsehoods or inaccurate information." pic.twitter.com/yXYte3Wm35 — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) June 6, 2021

