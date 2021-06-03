 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
3 officers shot after gunman opens fire in Wilmington, Delaware
HomeUSA News

3 officers shot after gunman opens fire in Wilmington, Delaware

3 Jun, 2021 04:11
Get short URL
3 officers shot after gunman opens fire in Wilmington, Delaware
Three officers have suffered gunshot wounds after responding to a call in Wilmington, Delaware. The suspected gunman reportedly barricaded himself inside an apartment building, sparking a massive police response.

Scores of police with guns drawn and a SWAT team were seen surrounding an apartment building in Wilmington on Wednesday night, where the shooter is thought to be holed up.

The Wilmington Police Department reported that the three injured officers were “responding to a call for service” when they were met with gunfire. The officers, injured in the altercation, were taken to hospital in stable condition.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2021. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies