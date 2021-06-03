3 officers shot after gunman opens fire in Wilmington, Delaware

Three officers have suffered gunshot wounds after responding to a call in Wilmington, Delaware. The suspected gunman reportedly barricaded himself inside an apartment building, sparking a massive police response.

Scores of police with guns drawn and a SWAT team were seen surrounding an apartment building in Wilmington on Wednesday night, where the shooter is thought to be holed up.

#BREAKING: Large police presence after reports of officers shot in Wilmington, Delaware | LIVE VIDEO ⤵️https://t.co/ywnIYMNUcgpic.twitter.com/blpKeMaaBf — Action News on 6abc (@6abc) June 3, 2021

Right on the corner of my block 🤦🏾‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/3iecfUFJLJ — Dwayne Wayne w/o the flip up glasses (@6ft6fatboy) June 3, 2021

The Wilmington Police Department reported that the three injured officers were “responding to a call for service” when they were met with gunfire. The officers, injured in the altercation, were taken to hospital in stable condition.

3 Wilmington Police officers have been shot. WPD saying they are in stabvle condition pic.twitter.com/izeApYN92H — Sean Greene (@SeanGreeneWDEL) June 3, 2021

DETAILS TO FOLLOW