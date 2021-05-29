Hillary Clinton claims Capitol mob killed cop... Twitter reminds her that only person KILLED was Trump supporter

Ex-presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, hyping the gravity of the US Capitol riot after Republicans blocked a special probe, falsely claimed that the mob killed a police officer. Twitter users quickly set the record straight.

“An angry mob attacked our Capitol, our lawmakers and our election,” Clinton tweeted on Friday, after Senate Republicans blocked a vote on legislation that would create a commission to investigate the January 6 riot. “They killed a policeman. And Republican leaders would rather we all not know more about what happened.”

An angry mob attacked our Capitol, our lawmakers, and our election. They killed a policeman. And Republican leaders would rather we all not know more about what happened. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) May 28, 2021

Clinton is far from the only high-profile Democrat who has dramatized the Capitol attack to demonize former President Donald Trump, whom they accused of inciting the “insurrection,” and portrayed support for him as “domestic terrorism.” In fact, President Joe Biden has repeatedly called the incident the worst attack on the American democracy since the Civil War.

However, her statement was perhaps one of the most blatantly false. The rioters were initially blamed for the deaths of five people, but four of those – including three Trump supporters and US Capitol police officer Brian Sicknick – died of medical conditions.

Contrary to early media reports claiming he was bludgeoned to death, Sicknick died after suffering two strokes in his office, hours after the riot ended. After months of delay in investigating his death, Washington's chief medical examiner said in April that the officer died of natural causes.

As Twitter commenters pointed out to Clinton, the only person whose life was taken during the riot was Trump supporter Ashli Babbitt, who was shot by a still-unidentified police officer as she tried to climb through a broken window into the Speaker's Lobby, a room near the House chamber.

You are a fucking liar! How is this post still up when it is obvious misinformation? Only person killed on the 6th was a American veteran who was shot by a unknown capitol officer! Ashli Babbitt! SAY HER NAME https://t.co/mUmaRj9mpVpic.twitter.com/zCynfbi6VY — 🇺🇸🦁☆Conservative~Josh☆🦁🇺🇸 (@sameoldjosh) May 28, 2021

“You are flat out lying about the murder of a police officer,” Arizona congressional candidate Josh Barnett told Clinton. “That's not what happened. You disgrace yourself with more lies.”

You are flat out lying about the murder of a police officer. That’s not what happened! You continue to disgrace yourself with more lies… — Josh Barnett for Congress (AZ-06) (@BarnettforAZ) May 28, 2021

Los Angeles mayoral candidate Kevin Dalton argued that while those who stormed the Capitol were “idiots,” Clinton's “continuing to perpetuate a lie that has been debunked numerous times” is only “slightly stupider.”

Without question the people that stormed the Capitol were idiots but only slightly stupider is continuing to perpetuate a lie that has been debunked numerous times.https://t.co/XemgzDO84D — Kevin Dalton (@NextLAMayor) May 28, 2021

Author Max Abrahms noted that a police officer was killed during an attack on the Capitol, “but it happened on April 2, not January 6, and was perpetrated by a follower of Louis Farrakhan, not the Republican Party.” He was referring to an incident in which Noah Green – who was disavowed by Nation of Islam – plowed his car into a barricade at the Capitol complex, striking and killing officer William Evans.

There was an attack on the Capitol that killed a police officer but it happened on April 2, not Jan 6, and was perpetrated by a follower of Louis Farrakhan, not the Republican Party. — Max Abrahms (@MaxAbrahms) May 28, 2021

Clinton supporters tried to defend her statement, arguing that Sicknick died as a consequence of the riot, even though investigators determined that a clot in an artery caused the fatal strokes.

Oh that guy? The one that had a stroke and died of natural causes? Interesting. How did the events on 1/6 clot an artery? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/oj3cQPRjPW — WyomingCoog (@WyomingCoog) May 28, 2021

Others lamented that the minority party was able to block an independent investigation of the riot for what they said were political reasons. Podcast host Greg Hyde quipped that “if it happened in Benghazi, maybe they'd do something about it,” alluding to GOP-led probes of the 2012 attack on US diplomatic facilities in Benghazi during Clinton's watch as secretary of state – when two diplomats and two security contractors were killed.

If it happened in Benghazi maybe they’d do something about it. — SGG (@StatGuyGreg) May 28, 2021

