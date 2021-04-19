Capitol Police officer media claimed was ‘killed’ in January 6 riot died of NATURAL CAUSES, says medical examiner

Officer Brian Sicknick of the US Capitol Police died after suffering two strokes, but there was no evidence of internal or external injuries from the January 6 unrest, the Washington, DC medical examiner has finally revealed.

Sicknick, 42, died after suffering two strokes at the base of the brain stem caused by a clot in an artery, medical examiner Francisco J. Diaz said on Monday. The autopsy found no evidence of internal or external injuries, or an allergic reaction to chemical irritants, Diaz added.

Diaz told the Washington Post that “all that transpired played a role in his condition,” but declined to say if Sicknick had a pre-existing medical condition, citing privacy laws.

Monday’s revelation undermines the official narrative about the January 6 “insurrection” – as it was labeled by the Democrats and the corporate media – in which hundreds of supporters of President Donald Trump stormed the Capitol grounds during a joint session of Congress meeting to certify Joe Biden’s 2020 electoral victory.

Capitol Police initially said that Sicknick “succumbed to his injuries” on January 7. Acting Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen said on January 8 that Sicknick died of “the injuries he suffered defending the US Capitol.” Sicknick’s cremated remains were honored in the Capitol rotunda before he was laid to rest at Arlington National Cemetery in early February.

Media reports citing unnamed sources claimed for months he had been struck with a fire extinguisher, but no evidence was ever provided – or found. Two men were charged last month for allegedly assaulting him with “bear spray.”

Sicknick’s death was even cited in the impeachment claims against Trump by congressional Democrats, who sought to disqualify the 45th president from federal office in the future by claiming he “incited insurrection” against the government that resulted in the officer’s death.

While media reports spoke of a “deadly insurrection” that killed five – counting Sicknick – the only person in the Capitol that was actually killed was pro-Trump protester Ashli Babbitt, fatally shot by a Capitol Police officer. The officer has not been named and will not face charges, authorities announced last week. Three more pro-Trump demonstrators died that day, but their cause of death was either natural or accidental.

Diaz did not explain why it took more than three months to announce the results of the autopsy. Nor have there been any apologies from the media outlets that promoted the narratives about his death, in the wake of the revelation.

Commenting on the findings, the Capitol Police issued a statement saying that “this does not change the fact Officer Brian Sicknick died in the Line of Duty, courageously defending Congress and the Capitol.”

“The attack on our officers, including Brian, was an attack on our democracy,” the Capitol Police added.

Journalist Glenn Greenwald was among the voices who condemned the media cynicism in the case, accusing the corporate talking heads of never caring about Sicknick in the first place.

“He was a toy to them: they needed to create a lie about how he died because he was the only one they could claim was killed by pro-Trump protesters,” Greenwald tweeted. “So they invented a harrowing story that was complete bulls**t.”

“This particular fabrication made its way into the impeachment trial against Trump and out of Joe Biden’s mouth. It was clear from the start it was highly dubious, but few journalists cared: it served its purpose,” he added.

“Prayers up for the family of Officer Sicknick,” tweeted OAN journalist Jack Posobiec. “He was a good man who deserves to be remembered for his service to the nation and not used for cynical partisan purposes.”

