‘4 presidents have been assassinated’: Biden condemned for calling Capitol storming ‘worst attack on democracy’ since Civil War

29 Apr, 2021 11:30
FILE PHOTO: Police release tear gas into a crowd of pro-Trump protesters during clashes at a rally to contest the certification of the 2020 U.S. presidential election results by the U.S. Congress, at the U.S. Capitol Building in Washington, U.S, January 6, 2021. ©  REUTERS / Shannon Stapleton
President Joe Biden received heavy criticism after describing the January 6 storming of the Capitol as “the worst attack” on democracy since the Civil War.

During his speech to a joint session of Congress on Wednesday, Biden said that he “inherited a nation in crisis,” including “the worst pandemic in a century,” “the worst economic crisis since the Great Depression,” and, most notably, “the worst attack on our democracy since the Civil War.”

Biden appeared to be making a clear reference to January 6, when supporters of former President Donald Trump stormed the Capitol in protest of Biden’s 2020 presidential election victory.

Though the storming of the Capitol caused several deaths, property damage and also led to looting, social media users condemned Biden for calling it the worst attack on democracy since the Civil War over more serious incidents like the assassination of four presidents, including President John F. Kennedy, and the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

Americans also listed other major incidents, including the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbour, President Richard Nixon’s Watergate scandal, the NSA’s mass surveillance on US citizens, the Red Scare, 2020 Summer arson attacks on government buildings by left-wing rioters, and the June 2017 mass shooting at a congressional baseball game by liberal activist James Hodgkinson – which left House Majority Whip Steve Scalise seriously wounded.

Navy SEAL veteran Eric Greitens accused Biden of forgetting the sacrifice of Americans who died in the 9/11 attacks and the subsequent ‘War on Terror’, while others pointed out that one of those who detonated a bomb in the US capitol in 1983 later was granted clemency by ex-president Bill Clinton.

Far Left Watch, an organization which tracks and investigates the far-left, criticized Biden for engaging in “active denialism of dozens of thoroughly documented far-left extremist attacks” over the decades.

