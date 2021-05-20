 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Georgia gov urges Board of Education to not teach ‘DANGEROUS ideology’ of critical race theory

20 May, 2021 22:10
©  REUTERS/Chris Aluka Berry
Gov. Brian Kemp (R-Georgia) has joined a growing group of Republican officials to stand against the concept of critical race theory being taught in schools.

In a Thursday letter, Kemp told members of the Georgia State Board of Education to take “immediate steps to ensure that Critical Race Theory and its dangerous ideology do not take root in our state standards and curriculum.”

Kemp said he does not want taxpayers to be funding a “blatantly partisan agenda” being promoted to children, which he claims the Biden administration is pushing. 

Critical race theory is a concept being pushed by many liberal activists that examines how racial bias influences US policy and legal institutions. Conservatives have argued activists pushing for critical race theory are politically motivated. 

Kemp’s aides did not specify whether the concept was being taught in any Georgia schools, but said the governor’s letter is meant to preempt this from ever occurring. 

Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr earlier this week joined over a dozen other attorney generals this week in joining to urge the Biden administration not to support proposals suggesting teaching critical race theory and the controversial 1619 Project in schools. 

“I believe in history by addition, not history by revision,” Carr said in a statement.

