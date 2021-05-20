Georgia gov urges Board of Education to not teach ‘DANGEROUS ideology’ of critical race theory

Gov. Brian Kemp (R-Georgia) has joined a growing group of Republican officials to stand against the concept of critical race theory being taught in schools.

In a Thursday letter, Kemp told members of the Georgia State Board of Education to take “immediate steps to ensure that Critical Race Theory and its dangerous ideology do not take root in our state standards and curriculum.”

Kemp said he does not want taxpayers to be funding a “blatantly partisan agenda” being promoted to children, which he claims the Biden administration is pushing.

Today, I wrote a letter to the State Board of Education opposing critical race theory in our schools. This divisive, anti-American agenda has no place in Georgia classrooms. pic.twitter.com/iDFFUmge0n — Governor Brian P. Kemp (@GovKemp) May 20, 2021

Critical race theory is a concept being pushed by many liberal activists that examines how racial bias influences US policy and legal institutions. Conservatives have argued activists pushing for critical race theory are politically motivated.

Kemp’s aides did not specify whether the concept was being taught in any Georgia schools, but said the governor’s letter is meant to preempt this from ever occurring.

Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr earlier this week joined over a dozen other attorney generals this week in joining to urge the Biden administration not to support proposals suggesting teaching critical race theory and the controversial 1619 Project in schools.

“I believe in history by addition, not history by revision,” Carr said in a statement.

