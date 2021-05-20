Candace Owens launches ‘campaign’ against Chrissy Teigen over bullying of teens; critics call her ‘racist’ in response

Conservative pundit Candace Owens is being branded a racist by critics for her recent focus on liberal activist and model Chrissy Teigen, who is facing accusations of cyberbullying multiple young women in the past.

Owens has been spearheading what she described as a “campaign against” Teigen in recent days, in an effort to “examine the long history of abuse” directed at teenage girls and other women by the model, who is known for aligning herself with left-wing causes and launching tirades against Donald Trump and other conservatives on social media.

Owens has even been using the name “Chrissy” as a discount code for people to subscribe to the Daily Wire to watch her weekly talk show, and has called on Teigen to make a “sincere” apology.

Teigen’s ‘Cravings’ cookware line has been dropped by outlets such as Macy’s and Target amid the cyberbullying reports, which include past tweets and alleged direct messages telling young women in the spotlight to kill themselves.

One target of Teigen’s was Courtney Stodden, a model who was just 16 when she married 51-year-old actor Doug Hutchison in 2011, a former relationship the model has since described as abusive and predatory.

At the time of Stodden’s teenage fame, Teigen mocked the model and suggested they take a “dirt nap.” She has since made a public apology to Stodden, who has said the attempt at amends was not sincere and was simply a strategy to keep up her ‘woke’ image.

“All of me wants to believe this is a sincere apology, but it feels like a public attempt to save her partnerships with Target and other brands who are realizing her 'wokeness' is a broken record,” Stodden said in response to the apology.

Owens tweeted Wednesday that Teigen’s Twitter apology earlier this month “was just an attempt to save her sponsors. She has Courtney Stodden blocked here.”

While I am glad that Bloomingdale’s has also decided to drop Chrissy Teigen, I would be happier if Chrissy offered a sincere apology to all of young women she attacked. The Twitter apology was just an attempt to save her sponsors. She has Courtney Stodden blocked here. — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) May 19, 2021

The conservative host’s demand for a fresh apology, combined with a Wednesday article on her “campaign” against Teigen’s bullying, got Owens trending on Twitter on Thursday.

Most, however, were not supporters of her seeming anti-bullying campaign. Instead, her critics were inflamed by the idea of the author daring to call herself anti-bullying, given some of her own past comments. Some even deemed the black conservative a “racist” over the anti-Teigen campaign.

Some people can't seem to wrap their mind around the fact that Candace Owens is a white supremacist.Of course these are the same people who think of the GOP as the party of the working class. — northierthanthou.com (@Brimshack) May 20, 2021

Candace Owens is a racist piece of s***. — 🇺🇸🇺🇸Democrat PATRIOT 🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@serena_patriot) May 20, 2021

“Candace owens claims she's going after chrissy teigen because she cares deeply about suicide... when she openly mocked meghan markle for having suicidal ideations and kurt cobain for taking his own life,” Daily Beast’s Marlow Stern tweeted, highlighting multiple past tweets from Owens commenting on things like singer Kobain’s suicide – though she encourages suicide in none of the tweets.

candace owens claims she's going after chrissy teigen because she cares deeply about suicide... when she openly mocked meghan markle for having suicidal ideations and kurt cobain for taking his own life pic.twitter.com/EkkkITcAwG — Marlow Stern (@MarlowNYC) May 20, 2021

Owens dismissed the criticism, saying there was no comparison between her tweets and Teigen’s bullying comments.

Ah yes. Me saying that teenagers should not idolize Kurt Cobain bc he was drug-addicted and committed suicide is EXACTLY the same at an adult woman direct messaging teenagers and telling them to kill themselves. You seem obsessed. Maybe go out for some fresh air? — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) May 20, 2021

Teigen has been quiet on social media for the past week as controversy around her has swirled. In her apology to Stodden, Teigen admitted to being an “insecure, attention-seeking troll” in her past. She claimed to have reached out to Stodden “privately,” though Stodden has denied this.

Teigen ironically announced she was leaving social media in March, citing hurtful and hateful messages being directed her way. When she returned, she was almost immediately confronted about her past tweets critical of young women like Stodden.

