Massachusetts college students SUSPENDED for not wearing masks outside during off-campus event – media

Three Massachusetts college freshmen have been suspended by their university reportedly after being photographed without masks at an outdoor gathering. Their parents plan to take legal action against the harsh punishment.

The trio of female UMass Amherst students were kicked off campus after school administrators saw a photo of them posing outside at an off-campus party. Their offense? The three young ladies were not donning face coverings.

The university didn’t take kindly to the apparent infraction. The women were first removed from campus, then later prevented from taking classes remotely. They were also barred from sitting for their final exams, making them unable to complete the academic year and forcing them to redo the semester.

The parents of one of the students told local media that the suspension meant that $16,000 for the semester had been wasted, and that their daughter would have to reapply to the university in order to continue her studies.

The father of another student who was booted from campus suggested that the school was not being “equitable and fair” to his daughter. In the past, the university appears to have been far more forgiving when it comes to enforcing mask mandates.

The parents pointed to an incident in April when the UMass Amherst hockey team won the national championship. Videos and photographs of the team celebrating on campus show students and players celebrating in close quarters, some of them without masks.

The families of the suspended students have hired a lawyer and are preparing to file a lawsuit against the university.

In a statement, the school said that the three students in question received “a number of public health messages” that set out strict public health protocols, as well as “the consequences for not complying” with the guidelines.

UMass banned all outdoor exercise and implemented strict stay-at-home orders in February. The same month, the university warned that students could face suspension if they violate Covid-19 rules, due to a surge in cases on-campus and in the surrounding community.

Around 200 students were suspended in March following a large party which administrators claimed posed an “immediate health risk” to others on campus.

In April, Massachusetts lifted its mask mandate but said face coverings were still required at “events” and when social distancing was not possible.

