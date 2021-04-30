‘They’re literally attacking the color of my skin’: Black GOP senator highlights Left’s hypocrisy after ‘racist’ Twitter attacks

Republican South Carolina Senator Tim Scott has accused liberals of engaging in the same type of racial discrimination which they so often rail against, after the lawmaker was targeted by a woke Twitter mob.

Scott delivered his party’s response to Joe Biden’s first address before Congress on Wednesday, using the rebuttal to argue that the Democrats have turned race issues into a “political weapon” in order to further their own agenda.

He claimed that children were being taught that the color of their skin defines them, a “backwards” belief which essentially uses discrimination to fight racial prejudice. The senator also noted that he has been labeled “Uncle Tom and the n-word by progressives and liberals” for holding such views.

The term “Uncle Tim” began trending on Twitter as liberals began lashing out at Scott over his remarks. Although some pundits decried the hashtag as racist, many seemed unapologetic for suggesting that Scott was a “race traitor.”

Also on rt.com Twitter blocks ‘Uncle Tim’ slur against black Republican senator from trending, but allows users to keep posting it

Reflecting on the barrage of social media hate that he received, the GOP lawmaker told ‘Fox & Friends’ on Thursday that it was “stunning” that the same people who crusade against anything that can be perceived as racist would engage in such behavior.

“[T]hose who speak about ending discrimination want to end it by more discrimination,” he said, noting that it was bizarre that the same people claim to be victims due to “liberal oppression.”

The Left has doubled down that they are going to, not attack my policies, but they're literally attacking the color of my skin.

While acknowledging that racism and discrimination still exist in the United States, Scott stressed that the issue is not nearly as widespread as some make it seem. He urged his fellow Americans to “add value” to the country and reject “destructive conversations that belittle individuals.”

The senator also took aim at a recent Washington Post story which attempted to ‘fact check’ his family background, arguing that the paper had maliciously tried to paint him as more “privileged” than other black people. He claimed that he was targeted because “it doesn’t fit the narrative that in America, it's impossible for people who look like me to rise to this position."

Responding to the abuse Scott received, Twitter confirmed that it had blocked the phrase “Uncle Tim” from trending on its platform, but stopped short of banning the term altogether. Many observers argued that the phrase violated the site’s ‘hateful conduct policy’ which forbids “slurs, epithets, racist and sexist tropes, or other content that degrades someone.”

Also on rt.com Senator Scott blasts Dems for divisive political race-baiting, Liberal Twitter brands him ‘Uncle Tim’ in response

Like this story? Share it with a friend!