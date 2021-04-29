Senator Scott blasts Dems for divisive political race-baiting, Liberal Twitter brands him ‘Uncle Tim’ in response

Senator Tim Scott accused the Democratic Party of fanning racial divisions in America for political gain and ignoring progress made on civil rights. ‘Uncle Tim’ trended on Twitter soon afterwards, as the Left ridiculed him.

On Wednesday, the Republican lawmaker delivered his party’s response to the first congressional speech made by Joe Biden as president. He reiterated the GOP’s recurring criticism of Biden, that he is not seeking national unity and the nation is “sliding off its shared foundation.” Scott, the only black Republican senator, said race issues in particular are used by the Democrats as a “political weapon to settle every issue the way” they want.

The new election law in Georgia, which was widely decried as “the new Jim Crow” by the Democrats, and the Senate filibuster, which has “suddenly become a racist relic” in the eyes of the Democratic Party, which previously supported it, were some of the recent examples put forward by Scott. He also noted that the teaching of schoolchildren along ‘critical race theory’ lines is becoming increasingly accepted in the US.

“A hundred years ago, kids in classrooms were taught the color of their skin was their most important characteristic – and if they looked a certain way, they were inferior. Today, kids again are being taught that the color of their skin defines them – and if they look a certain way, they’re an oppressor,” he said.

He declared that “America is not a racist country” – responding to a popular left-wing claim that institutionalized racism is all-pervasive in the US. He acknowledged that “our healing is not finished” and people of color face unfairness and discrimination all the time – including from purported liberals – but said Democrats appeared to “want the issue more than they wanted a solution.”

It’s backwards to fight discrimination with different discrimination. And it’s wrong to try to use our painful past to dishonestly shut down debates in the present.

The speech was mocked by liberal commenters on Twitter, some of whom called the senator ‘Uncle Tim’, presumably for failing to see and fight racism. The label, they insisted, could not possibly be racist, since in Scott’s own words, America is not a racist country.

I'd totally be unsurprised to learn that Stephen Miller wrote that bullshit speech for Uncle Tim.That would make more sense. — BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) April 29, 2021

How can calling Tim Scott “Uncle Tim” be racist when he just told everyone this isn’t a racist country? 🙂🇺🇸 — DEFUND & ABOLISH POLICE, REFUND OUR COMMUNITIES (@BreeNewsome) April 29, 2021

Conservatives saw it as proof of the senator’s accusations against his political opponents. In the speech, he said Democratic politicians “want people to virtue-signal by yelling about” issues that the party paints as racist in nature.

The fact that “Uncle Tim” is trending on Twitter tells you all you need to know about the left — Javon Price 🇺🇸 (@realJavonPrice) April 29, 2021

Sen. @votetimscott is an honorable man. He's fought for Black Americans his entire life. HBCU funding, Criminal Justice & Police Reform, School Choice & Opportunity Zones. Bigotry should always be denounced. Biden & Democrats should denounce the disgusting use of "Uncle Tim”! pic.twitter.com/Lw01wgLYxX — PARIS (@PARISDENNARD) April 29, 2021

