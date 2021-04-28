Hunter Biden’s new gig as ‘fake news course teacher’ becomes latest battlefield for partisan wars in US 

President Biden’s troubled son Hunter has a new job that he doesn’t appear to be qualified for, so it’s time for political Twitter to either drag him through the mud or cry ‘nothing to see here’, depending on political persuasion.

Tulane University has included Hunter Biden on its list of nine guest speakers who will teach students a 10-week course titled ‘Media Polarization and Public Policy Impacts’. Ironically, it seems reaction to the news may well serve as a case study at the class, considering how it predictably split along partisan lines in the US.

The story seems tailor-made to give conservatives another opportunity to dunk on Hunter – and by extension, his presidential father.

Some were quick to point out the younger Biden – who has degrees in law and history – never worked in the media, apparently making his qualification to teach a university course on ‘fake news’ is about as convincing as the qualification that allowed him to get hired by a Ukrainian gas firm in 2014.

Hunter Biden teaching a course on "fake news" is about par for the course these days. Frankly, he's better qualified to teach a course on the uses of parmesan cheese. — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) April 28, 2021

Hunter Biden is as qualified to teach a college course as he is an expert of Ukrainian energy markets — Jack Posobiec (@JackPosobiec) April 28, 2021

Those more interested in personal attacks recalled the more sensitive issues in Hunter’s life, like drug abuse and engagements with sex workers.

Those on the other end of the political spectrum took the story as a nothingburger by default. The US Left prefers to see Hunter Biden as an innocent victim of the vitriol targeting his father, so any negative article about him gets the standard ‘your people are way worse anyway’ treatment.

Hunter Biden is trending because right-wing propagandists have nothing on President Joe Biden; they are pathetic and desperately grasping at straws. #100DayswithBiden — David Weissman (@davidmweissman) April 28, 2021

Since Hunter Biden is trending on Twitter again, let me remind you all that Matt Gaetz is being investigated for actual sex trafficking.We can do this every day, if needed. — BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) April 28, 2021

So, Ivanka Trump gained 41 trademarks in China including coffins plus voting machines, her hubby Jared Kushner used the White House to find debt loaners for himself, and both made $640 million while “working” in daddy Trump’s administration, but Hunter Biden is the problem? Sure. — Andrea Junker ® (@Strandjunker) April 28, 2021

Ironically, each side pointed fingers at the other, saying the story was somehow meant to distract public attention from something the other party recently did wrong.

Hunter Biden trends when the NYPost purposefully writes a false story Hunter Biden trends when Tucker Carlson endorses a white supremacist rallying cryHunter Biden trends whenever the right needs a distraction.See the pattern? pic.twitter.com/cjgR7sBTa3 — Desiree (@Desarrayed) April 28, 2021

It is still unclear what the 51-year-old son of the US president has to say to Tulane University students, though his perspective may prove to be valuable. He happens to have been at the center of a quiet scandal that has tremendous consequences for freedom of speech in the US.

During last year’s presidential race, when the New York Post printed a story alleging influence-peddling by Hunter Biden, the article was directly censored by US Big Tech. The rationale was that the underlying documents could have been obtained through hacking or planted by Russia – a claim that was peddled by retired US intelligence officials without any evidence and remains baseless to this day. Biden-friendly media took the spooks’ assertions on face value, however, and welcomed the act of political gagging – presumably because defeating Donald Trump was more important than anything else.

The list of other Tulane speakers includes people like Washington Post columnist Margaret Sullivan and CNN national security correspondent Kylie Atwood, so one can only speculate whether the impactful censorship team-up would be part of the curriculum.

