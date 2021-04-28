 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeUSA News

Hunter Biden’s new gig as ‘fake news course teacher’ becomes latest battlefield for partisan wars in US 

28 Apr, 2021 15:45
Get short URL
Hunter Biden’s new gig as ‘fake news course teacher’ becomes latest battlefield for partisan wars in US 
FILE PHOTO. Hunter Biden, the son Joe Biden, celebrates his father's win in the 2020 presidential election. ©REUTERS / Jim Bourg
President Biden’s troubled son Hunter has a new job that he doesn’t appear to be qualified for, so it’s time for political Twitter to either drag him through the mud or cry ‘nothing to see here’, depending on political persuasion.

Tulane University has included Hunter Biden on its list of nine guest speakers who will teach students a 10-week course titled ‘Media Polarization and Public Policy Impacts’. Ironically, it seems reaction to the news may well serve as a case study at the class, considering how it predictably split along partisan lines in the US.

The story seems tailor-made to give conservatives another opportunity to dunk on Hunter – and by extension, his presidential father.

Also on rt.com Biden’s ‘gold’ name landed Hunter Biden $50K per month Burisma job, president’s son reveals in interview

Some were quick to point out the younger Biden – who has degrees in law and history – never worked in the media, apparently making his qualification to teach a university course on ‘fake news’ is about as convincing as the qualification that allowed him to get hired by a Ukrainian gas firm in 2014.

Those more interested in personal attacks recalled the more sensitive issues in Hunter’s life, like drug abuse and engagements with sex workers.

Those on the other end of the political spectrum took the story as a nothingburger by default. The US Left prefers to see Hunter Biden as an innocent victim of the vitriol targeting his father, so any negative article about him gets the standard ‘your people are way worse anyway’ treatment.

Ironically, each side pointed fingers at the other, saying the story was somehow meant to distract public attention from something the other party recently did wrong.

It is still unclear what the 51-year-old son of the US president has to say to Tulane University students, though his perspective may prove to be valuable. He happens to have been at the center of a quiet scandal that has tremendous consequences for freedom of speech in the US.

During last year’s presidential race, when the New York Post printed a story alleging influence-peddling by Hunter Biden, the article was directly censored by US Big Tech. The rationale was that the underlying documents could have been obtained through hacking or planted by Russia – a claim that was peddled by retired US intelligence officials without any evidence and remains baseless to this day. Biden-friendly media took the spooks’ assertions on face value, however, and welcomed the act of political gagging – presumably because defeating Donald Trump was more important than anything else.

Also on rt.com Hunter Biden says incriminating laptop ‘absolutely’ could have been his, suggests ‘Russian intelligence’ possibly behind leak

The list of other Tulane speakers includes people like Washington Post columnist Margaret Sullivan and CNN national security correspondent Kylie Atwood, so one can only speculate whether the impactful censorship team-up would be part of the curriculum.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2021. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies