 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeUSA News

Hunter Biden says incriminating laptop ‘absolutely’ could have been his, suggests ‘Russian intelligence’ possibly behind leak

2 Apr, 2021 15:08
Get short URL
Hunter Biden says incriminating laptop ‘absolutely’ could have been his, suggests ‘Russian intelligence’ possibly behind leak
Hunter Biden speaks by video feed during the final night of the 2020 Democratic National Convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, August 20, 2020 © Reuters / 2020 Democratic National Convention
With the election over and his father in the White House, Hunter Biden has admitted that the laptop seemingly implicating his family in numerous foreign corruption schemes may have been his all along.

The laptop “absolutely” could have belonged to him, the younger Biden told CBS News, in an interview set to broadcast on Sunday. When asked whether he could give a yes or no answer, Biden replied “I have no idea.”

Recovered from a Delaware repair shop in 2019 and handed last year to Donald Trump’s attorney Rudy Giuliani, the laptop – which receipts indicated belonged to Hunter – contained a tranche of emails that appeared to implicate the Biden family in numerous foreign graft schemes, all while Joe was in the White House as vice president. 

Among the schemes were an alleged cash-for-access plot, where Hunter was paid handsomely by a Ukrainian energy company to set up meetings between its executives and Joe Biden. And there was an attempt to set up a business venture in China, with ten percent of profits kicked up to Joe, allegedly referred to as “the big guy” in messages on the computer.

The New York Post revealed the laptop’s contents two weeks prior to November’s presidential election, but reporting on the story was heavily censored by social media platforms, including Facebook and Twitter. Twitter froze the New York Post’s account and Facebook – whose ‘election integrity’ chief was a former adviser to Joe Biden – quashed the story while its third-party “fact checkers” pored over it.

Also on rt.com This is who they are: What media & Big Tech did with Hunter Biden laptop story isn’t a bug, but a feature

“Certainly, there could be a laptop out there that was stolen from me,” Biden told CBS. “It could be that I was hacked, it could be that it was Russian intelligence. It could be that it was stolen from me,” he continued.

Hunter’s suggestion that his laptop may have been “hacked” was the same line used by Twitter in justifying its censorship of the Post’s articles, as the platform has a policy against the distribution of “hacked materials.” 

The “Russian intelligence” theory was the one pushed by US intelligence operatives, Democratic lawmakers and Joe Biden’s campaign staff, even though there was zero evidence of this. The Director of National Intelligence at the time, John Ratcliffe, as well as the FBI, publicly stated that there was no reason to suspect Russian involvement in the leak.

While Hunter suggested that the device may have been “stolen,” the computer technician who handed the laptop to Giuliani also passed a copy of its contents to the FBI, saying he “saw stuff” law enforcement might be interested in. Receipts from his repair shop also apparently show Hunter signing off on the repair of three laptops on an unknown date.

Ultimately, the trove of information on the laptops failed to scupper Joe Biden’s bid for the White House. Now, with the elder Biden secure in the White House and Donald Trump’s court challenges to his election dead, conservatives and cynical commentators hammered the mainstream media and Big Tech for suppressing the story when it could have made a difference.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2021. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies