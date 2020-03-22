Nude Madonna calls coronavirus the ‘great equalizer’ in bizarre video, inspires instant mockery

A video of a naked Madonna emotionally saying the coronavirus has “made us all equal” while in a bathtub has people both confused and mocking the ‘Like a Prayer’ singer.

“It’s the great equalizer and what’s terrible about it is what’s great about it,” Madonna says about the coronavirus in the video, which was posted to her Twitter account on Sunday.

“What’s terrible about it is that it’s made us all equal in many ways and what’s wonderful about is that it’s made us all equal in many ways,” the singer goes on to say from the bathtub adorned with flower petals. In her caption for the video, she calls the quickly spreading disease “no discrimination Covid-19.”

She may seem distraught in the video, but that hasn’t made many take her words all that seriously.

Twitter user and popular meme generator Carpe Donktum responded with his own video about coronavirus making us “equal,” shot in a bathroom not nearly as upscale as the one Madonna shot her video in.

“You inspire me,” he tweeted along with the video.

You inspire me @Madonna, we really are all the same now. pic.twitter.com/Tz8NSFqwnX — Carpe Donktum🔹 (@CarpeDonktum) March 22, 2020

“Where did you get your petals? The Aldi at the top of my road is completely sold out!” comedian Joe Wilkinson added.

where did you get your petals? The aldi at the top of my road if completely sold out ! — Joe Wilkinson (@gillinghamjoe) March 22, 2020

“I have the virus now,” writer Stephen L. Miller tweeted.

I have the virus now. https://t.co/Te8EEK18Gl — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) March 22, 2020

Very reassuring Madonna. Thank you!!!!! WTF!!!! 😱😱😱😱😱😷😷😷😷🤪🤪🤪🤪 pic.twitter.com/G9a0WAJWSV — Denise Welch (@RealDeniseWelch) March 22, 2020

Madonna is far from the first celebrity to put out a public service announcement-style video in response to the spread of the coronavirus only to be mocked. ‘Wonder Woman’ star Gal Gadot and others put together a mashup rendition of John Lennon’s ‘Imagine’ recently and quickly found the positive-vibes video becoming fuel for parody:

the celebrities were rightImagine sounds WAY BETTER in 10 different keys pic.twitter.com/c3BhgAPPEQ — tom 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@tomosgjames) March 20, 2020

