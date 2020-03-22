 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Nude Madonna calls coronavirus the ‘great equalizer’ in bizarre video, inspires instant mockery

22 Mar, 2020 21:48
©  Twitter / Madonna
A video of a naked Madonna emotionally saying the coronavirus has “made us all equal” while in a bathtub has people both confused and mocking the ‘Like a Prayer’ singer.

“It’s the great equalizer and what’s terrible about it is what’s great about it,” Madonna says about the coronavirus in the video, which was posted to her Twitter account on Sunday. 

“What’s terrible about it is that it’s made us all equal in many ways and what’s wonderful about is that it’s made us all equal in many ways,” the singer goes on to say from the bathtub adorned with flower petals. In her caption for the video, she calls the quickly spreading disease “no discrimination Covid-19.”

She may seem distraught in the video, but that hasn’t made many take her words all that seriously. 

Twitter user and popular meme generator Carpe Donktum responded with his own video about coronavirus making us “equal,” shot in a bathroom not nearly as upscale as the one Madonna shot her video in. 

“You inspire me,” he tweeted along with the video.

“Where did you get your petals? The Aldi at the top of my road is completely sold out!” comedian Joe Wilkinson added.

“I have the virus now,” writer Stephen L. Miller tweeted.

Madonna is far from the first celebrity to put out a public service announcement-style video in response to the spread of the coronavirus only to be mocked. ‘Wonder Woman’ star Gal Gadot and others put together a mashup rendition of John Lennon’s ‘Imagine’ recently and quickly found the positive-vibes video becoming fuel for parody:

