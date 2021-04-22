Protests erupt after North Carolina sheriff’s deputy fatally shoots black man while serving search warrant

A deputy in North Carolina shot and killed an African American man while attempting to serve a search warrant. The incident immediately sparked a wave of protests, seeing activists besiege the local City Council.

Pasquotank County Sheriff Tommy Wooten told reporters that a deputy opened fire on the subject of the warrant, Andrew Brown Jr., in a residential area of Elizabeth City early on Wednesday morning. Citing a pending probe by the state’s Bureau of Investigation, Wooten declined to elaborate further, including about how many shots were fired, though did note the officer was wearing an active body cam at the time and has been placed on leave.

DEVELOPING: #Pasquotank Co. sheriff confirms deputy shot and killed someone while executing a search warrant in #ElizabethCity this morning. The person shot was the subject of the search warrant. The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigations taking over case. @13NewsNowpic.twitter.com/CXuostAnV4 — Eugene Daniel 13News Now (@eugenedanielTV) April 21, 2021

Witnesses told the Associated Press that Brown, 42, was shot inside his car while attempting to drive away, and that multiple deputies fired shots. Brown’s vehicle ultimately hit a tree, Demetria Williams, who lives on the same street the shooting took place, told the AP.

“When they opened the door he was already dead. He was slumped over,” she said, adding that officers attempted to render aid to Brown.

Very tense in Elizabeth City where a deputy shot and killed a man this morning during a search warrant. Family says man is Andrew Brown https://t.co/IsuXekO8xkpic.twitter.com/jmP4FksL95 — Brendan Ponton (@brendanponton) April 21, 2021

The Bureau of Investigation will pass its findings to District Attorney R. Andrew Womble, who cautioned against a “rush to judgment” at Wednesday’s presser, saying “What we are looking for at this time will be accurate answers, and not fast answers.”

The shooting nonetheless stoked immediate public outcry, with protests erupting across Elizabeth City within hours of the incident. A sizable crowd gathered in front of the local City Council to demand officials address them, but were reportedly shut out of a closed-door meeting.

NEW - Police have shot and killed #AndrewBrown in Elizabeth City, NC, while reportedly conducting a search warrant. Details are still unclear, but an angry crowd is gathering in front of the City Council. pic.twitter.com/1fxoV8jePl — Disclose.tv 🚨 (@disclosetv) April 21, 2021

Elizabeth City has 100 people outside demanding answers. City Council blocked doors for closed meeting over today’s shooting. ⁦@newsobserver⁩ pic.twitter.com/JQxLDSmSf2 — Josh Shaffer (@joshshaffer08) April 21, 2021

The president of a regional branch of the NAACP in North Carolina, Keith Rivers, was present for the City Hall protest, where he pleaded with the sheriff to “come out and talk to us.”

The night is closing on a day of protests in Elizabeth City. This is the Branch President for the NAACP in this part of North Carolina talking on camera. @SpecNews1RDUpic.twitter.com/VNopH5ZLyx — Patrick Karl Thomas (@PatThomasNews) April 22, 2021

Crowds also gathered at the scene of the shooting and elsewhere in the city, with protesters seen marching down streets, in some cases blocking them, while hoisting signs and shouting slogans against police brutality.

Protest going on two hours in Elizabeth City. Hands up blocking Elizabeth Street ⁦@newsobserver⁩ pic.twitter.com/qQRYybFzNQ — Josh Shaffer (@joshshaffer08) April 21, 2021

The march carried on into the evening.

Brown’s relatives – including his grandmother, Lydia Brown, and his aunt, Clarissa Brown Gibson – told the AP they would demand a thorough investigation into the shooting,

“I am very upset. Andrew was a good person,” Lydia Brown said, adding that the officer “didn't have to shoot him like that,” while Brown Gibson said “We want to know if he was served with a warrant, why the shooting over a warrant?”

Brown’s death comes less than a day after a fatal police shooting in Columbus, Ohio, where a 16-year-old African American girl was killed while attempting to lunge at a woman with a knife. It also closely follows a much-awaited verdict in another high-profile police brutality case, in which ex-Minneapolis cop Derek Chauvin killed suspect George Floyd in custody after pinning him to the ground with a knee to his neck for more than nine minutes. Chauvin was found guilty of second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter over Floyd’s death on Tuesday.

Also on rt.com Black teen fatally shot by police after lunging at 2 people with knife, Columbus PD bodycam footage shows (DISTURBING VIDEO)

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!