Protesters in NYC demand full police abolition, harass diners after jury finds Chauvin guilty for Floyd murder (VIDEOS)
Protesters gathered outside the Barclays Center area in Brooklyn on Tuesday night, hours after Chauvin was found guilty on three counts linked to the death of suspect George Floyd in custody last May, who perished after spending more than nine minutes on the ground pinned under the former officer’s knee.
One guilty verdict is not justice. NYC is at Barclays Center pushing for abolition. pic.twitter.com/4bBcYsMAqP— Joshua Potash (@JoshuaPotash) April 21, 2021
Demonstrations outside the Barclays Center in Brooklyn @CBSNewYorkpic.twitter.com/eDICKVH5qI— Ali Bauman (@AliBaumanTV) April 20, 2021
According to Brooklyn-based photojournalist Issa Khari, the protesters broke off into two groups, one of which remained at the arena to demonstrate, while the other marched down Flatbush Avenue, over the Manhattan Bridge and beyond into New York. Khari described the two factions as “reformists” and “abolitionists,” respectively, with the latter referring to activists pushing for more radical change to the criminal justice system and the complete elimination of police departments as they currently exist in the US.
Headed up by a banner reading “Abolish the NYPD” featuring bloody handprints, the marchers were heard chanting anti-police slogans as they made their way into the Manhattan borough.
An endless sea of Police #abolitionist have taken the streets of Brooklyn. Reaching from the Barclays Center for miles down flatbush Avenue with chants to #AbolishThePolice! • https://t.co/HwbNzU0mY2 •#DerekChauvinVerdict#BlackLivesMatter#issakhari@NYC_ShutItDownpic.twitter.com/Z4JfvlBOy5— ISSA KHARI (@IssaKhari) April 21, 2021
Almost 2hrs after they left the Barclays Center the #AbolishThePolice demo in Brooklyn is still marching downtown headed towards the Manhattan bridge...•https://t.co/HwbNzU0mY2 •#DerekChauvinVerdict#BlackLivesMatter#issakhari#georgefloyd .@NYC_ShutItDownpic.twitter.com/4bz2jpMx5U— ISSA KHARI (@IssaKhari) April 21, 2021
At one point, the abolitionist group made a stop to hold a so-called “teach-in” for New Yorkers dining outdoors at local eateries, where one megaphoned activist shouted “Get the f**k out of New York! We don’t want you here!” also alleging the restaurants were “owned by f**king white men.”
the protest turns it’s sights on sidewalk diners as the crowd chants, “get the fuck out of new york, we don’t want you here.” they then make references to it being owned by white people and gentrifiers.#JusticeForGeorgeFloyd#ChauvinTrial#BlackLivesMatterpic.twitter.com/y3bxgKNaRe— eric thomas (@justericthomas) April 21, 2021
A @NYC_ShutItDown organizers holds a classic #PeoplesMonday teach-in to outdoor diners in Brooklyn. Also demanding that the diners pay 30% tax... Lol https://t.co/HwbNzU0mY2 •#DerekChauvinVerdict#NycProtests#BlackLivesMatter#issakhari#AbolishThePolicepic.twitter.com/VH8dxOrCsj— ISSA KHARI (@IssaKhari) April 21, 2021
Another protester was seen studiously photographing police officers monitoring the march, who largely allowed the rally to progress without interference. There were no reports of arrests.
An individual at the New York City George Floyd protest dressed in all black is photographing every NYPD officer who is monitoring the protest. pic.twitter.com/18kttIP88A— Marie Oakes (@TheMarieOakes) April 21, 2021
Back in Brooklyn, demonstrators at the Barclays Center dispersed around 10pm local time, Khari reported, holding one last group chant citing a famous quote from Black Power militant Assata Shakur, who wrote in her 1987 autobiography: “It is our duty to fight for our freedom. It is our duty to win. We must love each other and support each other. We have nothing to lose but our chains.” A member of the Black Liberation Army, Shakur escaped to Cuba from a New Jersey prison in 1979 after she was convicted for the murder of a police officer during a 1973 shootout. She remains a fugitive.
Protesters close out the Barclays #DerekChauvinVerdict demo in true @NYC_ShutItDown fashion with the Assata Chant.https://t.co/ycKfPz0sPF •#DerekChauvin#BlackLivesMatter#issakhari#GeorgeFloyd#AbolishThePolicepic.twitter.com/QAxB92hOsk— ISSA KHARI (@IssaKhari) April 21, 2021
