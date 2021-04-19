Pig’s head at front porch & bloodied hand statue: Vandals target Derek Chauvin defense witness’ old house in California

A former police officer and defense witness in George Floyd murder trial of Minneapolis ex-cop Derek Chauvin, has been targeted by vandals who left a severed pig’s head at the front porch of a house he no longer lives in.

A resident of Santa Rosa, California, found their home smeared with animal blood and discovered a pig’s head near the front porch on Saturday morning. The person reportedly saw several people dressed in black, who fled the scene as they called 911.

The residence was apparently “falsely targeted,” according to police, because Barry Brodd – a retired Santa Rosa police officer who testified as a use-of-force expert in support of Chauvin’s defense – once lived there.

𝗕𝗹𝗼𝗼𝗱 𝗩𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗹𝗶𝘀𝗺 𝗶𝗻 𝗦𝗮𝗻𝘁𝗮 𝗥𝗼𝘀𝗮:⠀This Santa Rosa home was vandalized by a group who threw a pig’s head on porch & splattered blood all over⠀The house used to belong to Barry Brodd who testified for the defense in Chauvin’s trial⠀(1/3) #ChauvinTrialpic.twitter.com/tTfhmZqD1r — Dion Lim (@DionLimTV) April 18, 2021

“Mr. Brodd has not lived at the residence for a number of years and is no longer a resident of California,” police said in a statement. “Because Mr. Brodd no longer lives in the city of Santa Rosa, it appears the victim was falsely targeted.”

Santa Rosa Police say 45 minutes later a hand statue at the plaza mall was vandalized w/blood and a sign saying “Oink Oink”. The substance is believed to be animal blood.⠀(2/3) #ChauvinTrialpic.twitter.com/7EmX5MRx7A — Dion Lim (@DionLimTV) April 18, 2021

Authorities linked the incident to another case of vandalism, where a large hand statue in front of the Santa Rosa Plaza mall was smeared by blood that same night. The vandals also left a sign that read: “Oink Oink.”

Derek Chauvin’s defense presented their arguments last week, with Brodd insisting that Floyd’s death was “not an incident of deadly force,” but rather “an incident of an accidental death.”

Santa Rosa’s police chief immediately distanced the force from this testimony, saing Brodd left the force back in 2004, and his words “do not reflect the values and beliefs” of the department.

The jurors in the high-profile trial are set to hear rival closing arguments on Monday, and the verdict may come as soon as Wednesday, depending on how long deliberations take. Meanwhile law enforcement is bracing for possible widespread unrest, as an acquittal is expected to lead to mass rioting and violence in Minneapolis and beyond.

