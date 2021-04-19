 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Pig’s head at front porch & bloodied hand statue: Vandals target Derek Chauvin defense witness’ old house in California

19 Apr, 2021 04:04
Pig’s head at front porch & bloodied hand statue: Vandals target Derek Chauvin defense witness’ old house in California
Santa Rosa Plaza mall, California ©  Google Street View
A former police officer and defense witness in George Floyd murder trial of Minneapolis ex-cop Derek Chauvin, has been targeted by vandals who left a severed pig’s head at the front porch of a house he no longer lives in.

A resident of Santa Rosa, California, found their home smeared with animal blood and discovered a pig’s head near the front porch on Saturday morning. The person reportedly saw several people dressed in black, who fled the scene as they called 911.

The residence was apparently “falsely targeted,” according to police, because Barry Brodd – a retired Santa Rosa police officer who testified as a use-of-force expert in support of Chauvin’s defense – once lived there.

“Mr. Brodd has not lived at the residence for a number of years and is no longer a resident of California,” police said in a statement. “Because Mr. Brodd no longer lives in the city of Santa Rosa, it appears the victim was falsely targeted.”

Authorities linked the incident to another case of vandalism, where a large hand statue in front of the Santa Rosa Plaza mall was smeared by blood that same night. The vandals also left a sign that read: “Oink Oink.”

Derek Chauvin’s defense presented their arguments last week, with Brodd insisting that Floyd’s death was “not an incident of deadly force,” but rather “an incident of an accidental death.”

Santa Rosa’s police chief immediately distanced the force from this testimony,  saing Brodd left the force back in 2004, and his words “do not reflect the values and beliefs” of the department.

The jurors in the high-profile trial are set to hear rival closing arguments on Monday, and the verdict may come as soon as Wednesday, depending on how long deliberations take. Meanwhile law enforcement is bracing for possible widespread unrest, as an acquittal is expected to lead to mass rioting and violence in Minneapolis and beyond.

