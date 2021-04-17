 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeUSA News

Surreal scenes in Minneapolis, as National Guardsmen order woman out of car AT GUNPOINT at gas station (VIDEO)

17 Apr, 2021 20:38
Get short URL
Surreal scenes in Minneapolis, as National Guardsmen order woman out of car AT GUNPOINT at gas station (VIDEO)
Members of the National Guard look on while guarding the Brooklyn Center Police Department in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, April 13, 2021 © Reuters / Leah Millis
Unrest after the police shooting of Daunte Wright in Minneapolis led local authorities to implement a curfew. The curfew may have curbed rioting, but it’s spawned shocking scenes of police and military strong-arming civilians.

With Minneapolis and St. Paul under curfew for much of last week, the riots that broke out following the shooting dead by police of Daunte Wright last Sunday have been mostly brought under control. Up to hundreds of protesters and rioters have been arrested every night since Monday, as police and National Guard troops protect law enforcement buildings from the rage of the mob.

While the heavy-handed tactics have cut short any rioting, they’ve also been deployed against civilians who have nothing to do with the violence.

Video footage that circulated on Saturday showed a heavily-armed group of Guardsmen ordering a group of women out of their vehicle at a gas station, and ordering them at gunpoint to kneel with their hands behind their heads.

Little is known about the incident, but comments online suggest that the women were filling their vehicle after the city’s curfew, and were treated like rioters for doing so.

The gas-station video caused outcry online, with commenters decrying the “police state” scenes.

Earlier on Friday, Minneapolis City Council voted 11-1 to restrict the Minneapolis Police Department’s use of tear gas, rubber bullets, and other less-lethal munitions on protesters and rioters. The council’s move came at a tense time in the city. In addition to the Daunte Wright protests, law enforcement is bracing for a verdict in the murder trial of Derek Chauvin, the former police officer accused of killing George Floyd last year. An acquittal it expected to lead to mass rioting and violence.

Also on rt.com The ACAB attitude creeping into mainstream politics is dangerous and hypocritical

Like this story? Share it with a friend!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2021. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies