Surreal scenes in Minneapolis, as National Guardsmen order woman out of car AT GUNPOINT at gas station (VIDEO)

Unrest after the police shooting of Daunte Wright in Minneapolis led local authorities to implement a curfew. The curfew may have curbed rioting, but it’s spawned shocking scenes of police and military strong-arming civilians.

With Minneapolis and St. Paul under curfew for much of last week, the riots that broke out following the shooting dead by police of Daunte Wright last Sunday have been mostly brought under control. Up to hundreds of protesters and rioters have been arrested every night since Monday, as police and National Guard troops protect law enforcement buildings from the rage of the mob.

Mass arrests happening now in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota. Police kettled people and rushed from all sides. pic.twitter.com/nToYqb15aR — Nicholas Bogel-Burroughs (@NickAtNews) April 17, 2021

While the heavy-handed tactics have cut short any rioting, they’ve also been deployed against civilians who have nothing to do with the violence.

Video footage that circulated on Saturday showed a heavily-armed group of Guardsmen ordering a group of women out of their vehicle at a gas station, and ordering them at gunpoint to kneel with their hands behind their heads.

Little is known about the incident, but comments online suggest that the women were filling their vehicle after the city’s curfew, and were treated like rioters for doing so.

The gas-station video caused outcry online, with commenters decrying the “police state” scenes.

The US police force is an occupation army! There is virtually no difference to how the US Army behaves in Kabul! https://t.co/vWRHxucvwA — OnlyDans (@DanWei55) April 17, 2021

The fuck is wrong with this country?! https://t.co/moDJq7Ckjd — ♠️ApexBlackjack♠️ (@AjaxBlackjack) April 17, 2021

Earlier on Friday, Minneapolis City Council voted 11-1 to restrict the Minneapolis Police Department’s use of tear gas, rubber bullets, and other less-lethal munitions on protesters and rioters. The council’s move came at a tense time in the city. In addition to the Daunte Wright protests, law enforcement is bracing for a verdict in the murder trial of Derek Chauvin, the former police officer accused of killing George Floyd last year. An acquittal it expected to lead to mass rioting and violence.

