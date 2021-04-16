Chelsea Clinton dogs Facebook to ditch Tucker Carlson over vaccine questions, despite his pro-vax stance

Chelsea Clinton, daughter of ex-president Bill and presidential failure Hillary, seems to be dipping her toes into the family business, as she renewed her demands for Trump-supporting white males to get vaccinated immediately.

No, Clinton’s not climbing aboard the sinking ship of American politics – not yet, at least – but she is enthusiastically embracing censorship and taking ideas out of context to turn them into wrongthink.

Her target this week was Tucker Carlson, the popular Fox News host who has remained at the top of the charts even as other cable chnnaels took major ratings hits in the aftermath of ex-president Donald Trump’s departure from the Oval Office. Carlson committed the unforgivable sin of questioning some of the Covid-19 vaccines, many of which are suffering multiple bumps in their rollout.

Also on rt.com ADL wants Fox News host Tucker Carlson FIRED, claiming he defended ‘white replacement theory’ in discussing immigration

“If the vaccine is effective, there is no reason for people who have received the vaccine to wear masks or avoid physical contact,” Carlson during his show on Tuesday night, echoing many Americans who rushed out to get the jab – only to realize that nothing would change for them, raising questions about why they got the jab in the first place.

“Maybe [the vaccine] doesn’t work and they’re simply not telling you that,” Carlson said, referring to the sudden halt to the rollout of the Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine on Tuesday. The jab’s continued distribution was blocked after six women who took the jab ended up with rare blood clots, a phenomenon that has also cropped up in Europe.

Carlson’s posting had become the most popular on the internet by Wednesday, which upset Clinton after her mother’s former foreign policy spokesman brought it to her attention.

In December, @facebook banned claims about #covid19 vaccines “that have been debunked by public health experts.” And yet ⬇️. Especially troubling given Republican men are currently most likely to say they’re not interested in being vaccinated. https://t.co/NHWwn8vQ31 — Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) April 14, 2021

Clinton was especially concerned “Republican men are currently more likely to say they’re not interested in being vaccinated,” she tweeted, adding that Facebook had “banned claims about [Covid-19] vaccines ‘that have been debunked by public health experts'.”

Biden administration's top medical adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci has also come out against Carlson, even though the Fox host has repeatedly insisted he is pro-vaccine (and indeed claimed he was merely concerned about why the J&J shot had been recalled so rapidly).

If anything, Carlson said, he was inclined to trust pharmaceutical companies “too much, so when they said this stuff works, we never questioned it.”

We assumed they had detailed studies showing that it does work. We still think that. The only reason we are asking the question is because the people in charge are acting like it doesn’t work.

Both of Chelsea’s parents were filmed receiving the jab last month. However, despite the former First Daughter’s repeated demands that Trump get the vaccine in public in order to encourage his apparently-reluctant supporters to rush to their local pharmacy – or her announcement on Sunday that she plans to launch a “health-focused podcast” there has been no indication she has had the shot herself.

That has not stopped Clinton from repeatedly demanding “white males” drop their suspicion about the new pharmaceutical compounds, no matter what their reasons might be for refusing.

Also on rt.com Biden & Obamas join forces with celebrities to 'Roll Up YOUR Sleeves' for jabs in new TV special promoting vaccination

Former President Donald Trump took credit for Operation Warp Speed, which saw the US government pour billions of dollars into multiple pharmaceutical companies with the aim of rushing the shots to market before the 2020 election. The first of them, Pfizer-BioNTech's mRNA-based jab, was finally unveiled to the public less than a week after Joe Biden declared victory in the election.

If you like this story, share it with a friend!