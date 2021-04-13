 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Biden & Obamas join forces with celebrities to 'Roll Up YOUR Sleeves' for jabs in new TV special promoting vaccination

13 Apr, 2021 18:36
©  REUTERS/Brian Snyder
President Joe Biden, Barack Obama, and a slew of celebrities will be taking part in a television special to “educate viewers, raise awareness and dispel concerns surrounding the Covid-19 vaccines.”

The hour-long special, titled ‘Roll Up Your Sleeves’, will air Sunday night on NBC. It will primarily be focused on promoting Covid-19 vaccines to viewers and reminding people that vaccinations are essential if Americans want to “return to the activities they love” that have been put on pause by pandemic restrictions across the country.

Also taking part in the special will be celebrities such as Matthew McConaughey, Jennifer Lopez, and Nick Jonas. White House health adviser Anthony Fauci will be involved, too. 

Organizers behind the event said on Tuesday that the special will present “captivating real-life stories and heartwarming surprises,” and will “inform and encourage those who have vaccination concerns to learn the facts.”

Approximately 40% of American adults have received at least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine, but hesitancy surrounding vaccination remains strong, especially with announcements such as the Johnson & Johnson vaccine being put on ‘pause’ after multiple people developed blood clots, with one dying. 

Former President Donald Trump blasted the current administration for the move in a statement on Tuesday and encouraged them to make the vaccine – one of three available in the US – an option again for Americans.

While some have celebrated the announcement of the special, others have mocked it, citing the involvement of the Obamas, Biden, Fauci, and celebrities as reasons it will likely not convert those hesitant about receiving a vaccination.

Sunday’s special will be hosted by Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson and his wife Ciara. It is not the only pro-vaccine special being planned. Next month, one will air presented by Global Citizens called ‘Vax Live: The Concert to Reunite the World’.

In the Tuesday announcement revealing details about that special, Lopez, the Foo Fighters, and Selena Gomez were announced as performers. Similarly, its goal is to “inspire vaccine confidence worldwide and help get the Covid-19 vaccines to everyone, everywhere.”

