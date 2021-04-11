Matt Gaetz says he might be ‘wanted by the Deep State’ as House committee probes underage sex claims, corruption allegations

Rep. Matt Gaetz, who has been investigated for alleged sexual misdeeds and corruption by fellow lawmakers and federal prosecutors, suggested ‘deep state’ is working to frame him, as he protested his innocence.

“I may be a canceled man in some corners. I may even be a wanted man by the Deep State. But I hear the millions of Americans who feel forgotten, canceled, ignored, marginalized and targeted,” Gaetz tweeted on Saturday, adding that he is still supported by “the silent majority.”

I may be a canceled man in some corners. I may even be a wanted man by the Deep State. But I hear the millions of Americans who feel forgotten, canceled, ignored, marginalized and targeted. I draw confidence knowing that the silent majority is growing louder every day. — Rep. Matt Gaetz (@RepMattGaetz) April 10, 2021

Gaetz, who has been adamant about not willing to step down, cited a poll by Victory Insights that over 70 percent of his constituents believe he should stay in office, while about 63 percent think he is not guilty of what he is being accused of - namely that he has had sexual encounters with a teenage girl, paid multiple adult women for sex via an accused sex trafficker, and used campaign funds to finance these activities.

Also on rt.com House Ethics Committee investigating underage sex claims against Trump ally Matt Gaetz

Gaetz invoking ‘deep state’ - a sprawling conspiracy that a network of predominantly non-elected officials makes up a “hidden state” which is really in charge of the government - has sparked a torrent of outraged comments from the liberals. Actress and activist Rosanna Arquette accused Gaetz of being a “pedophile” and “a sex trafficker” - all without evidence.

Keep talking. Please. — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) April 10, 2021

News flash ...You are a pedophile ,a sex trafficker ,you are as corrupt and evil as it gets. You are a criminal. And you are going to jail. — ✌🏼rosanna arquette (@RoArquette) April 10, 2021

Former President Donald Trump habitually referred to the term ‘deep state’ during his speeches, vowing to disrupt it as well as “drain the swamp” or rein in the bureaucracy.

On Friday, the Democrat-controlled House Ethics Committee launched a probe into Gaetz, citing a litany of misconduct allegations, including that Gaetz “shared inappropriate images or videos on the House on House floor” which were reportedly naked images of women he’d slept and that he “may have engaged in sexual misconduct and/or illicit drug use.”

Gaetz, who reportedly mulled running for the Senate in Alabama before the scandal broke, has been on the ropes, vehemently denying all allegations against him. “I’m built for the battle, and I’m not going anywhere,” he said at a ‘Save America Summit’ event at Trump National Doral in Miami on Friday.

Folks have gotten to know that I'll take on the establishment of both parties, and I wouldn't have it any other way.I’m built for the battle, and I’m not going anywhere. pic.twitter.com/X8PBHcxwAf — Rep. Matt Gaetz (@RepMattGaetz) April 10, 2021

Apart from the congressional probe, Gaetz has been investigated by the Justice Department, with its probe reportedly specifically focusing on the allegation that the Florida Republican paid a 17yo woman for acompanying him on his trips and had sex with her. Gaetz, however, argued that a sexual misconduct probe might be a ploy to distract from an ongoing FBI investigation into the alleged attempt to exort his family out of $25 million. Gaetz accused former DOJ prosecutor David McGee of being behind the scheme. McGee has denied the accusations.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!