Cops hunting child murderer after 3 toddlers stabbed to death in Los Angeles

Police in Los Angeles have discovered the bodies of three toddlers, all of whom have apparently been stabbed to death. The gruesome discovery kicked off a manhunt for the killer, who may be fleeing in a stolen car.

Police and firefighters were called to Reseda Boulevard in northwest Los Angeles on Saturday morning to investigate a possible stabbing. On arrival, they made a grisly discovery: the bodies of three minors, all under the age of five, and all apparently stabbed to death, per a police statement and a report by Fox 11 News.

BREAKING: Hearing from LAPD source that three kids have been found stabbed to death in Reseda. LAPD confirms officers responded to 8000 bock of Reseda Blvd. at 9:30 am and found the bodies of three juveniles.Source says victims are children. Manhunt underway for killer. @FOXLA — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) April 10, 2021

A police source told ABC 7 that the children’s grandmother found the kids and called 911. The whereabouts of their mother is unknown.

The identity of their killer is also unknown, but the Los Angeles Police Department has identified a 30-year-old woman named Liliana Carrillo as a “person of interest.” It is currently unclear if Carrillo is the children’s mother.

Help us find 30 year old Liliana Carrillo. Call 9-1-1 if you see her. https://t.co/Rz9YeJ7NAXpic.twitter.com/0oBJ3q2eIs — LAPD Communications Division (@911LAPD) April 10, 2021

Shortly after the children’s bodies were found, Carrillo reportedly committed a carjacking in Bakersfield, about 100 miles north of the crime scene, and police say she may be traveling in a stolen Toyota pickup.

