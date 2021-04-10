 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Cops hunting child murderer after 3 toddlers stabbed to death in Los Angeles

10 Apr, 2021 20:26
FILE PHOTO. ©  Global Look Press / Fotostand / K. Schmitt
Police in Los Angeles have discovered the bodies of three toddlers, all of whom have apparently been stabbed to death. The gruesome discovery kicked off a manhunt for the killer, who may be fleeing in a stolen car.

Police and firefighters were called to Reseda Boulevard in northwest Los Angeles on Saturday morning to investigate a possible stabbing. On arrival, they made a grisly discovery: the bodies of three minors, all under the age of five, and all apparently stabbed to death, per a police statement and a report by Fox 11 News.

A police source told ABC 7 that the children’s grandmother found the kids and called 911. The whereabouts of their mother is unknown.

The identity of their killer is also unknown, but the Los Angeles Police Department has identified a 30-year-old woman named Liliana Carrillo as a “person of interest.” It is currently unclear if Carrillo is the children’s mother.

Shortly after the children’s bodies were found, Carrillo reportedly committed a carjacking in Bakersfield, about 100 miles north of the crime scene, and police say she may be traveling in a stolen Toyota pickup.

