Protest outside Oklahoma jail after police shoot & kill inmate who took hostage corrections officer over poor conditions (VIDEO)

Tensions have been running high outside Oklahoma County Jail after an inmate was shot and killed in a standoff with police inside. Police went in after the inmate took an unarmed staff member hostage during a pill pass.

Protesters have flocked to the jail on Saturday night, voicing anger at the way police handled the situation. Videos posted on social media show demonstrators shaking and banging on the facility’s gates and confronting employees leaving the centre.

As you can see the community is very outraged. You can hear in the video protestors shaking/ banging the north gate of the Oklahoma County Jail. pic.twitter.com/BDvpEqsRnG — The Black Times (@TheBlackTimesOK) March 28, 2021

Update 8:42pmTensions are growing higher as Jail staff are leaving for the night, and protestors have planted themselves in front of the north gate. pic.twitter.com/lRouArophs — The Black Times (@TheBlackTimesOK) March 28, 2021

In one episode captured on video an officer can be seen brandishing a firearm in front of the crowd of angry protesters. At one point, the officer points the gun at the protesters, prompting some of them to raise arms, while others continue to heckle the officers.

sheriff's officer pointed a shotgun at us tonight pic.twitter.com/aiHw75LqKl — Jabee (@mynameisJabee) March 28, 2021

The impromptu protest was sparked by an incident inside the jail. Oklahoma city officers were called to respond to a hostage situation that unfolded on the 10th floor of the facility, where “the most difficult inmates are housed,” according to police.

The incident, that was partially streamed live by inmates themselves, began after an inmate overpowered a corrections officer as he came to his cell to give him medication, police said. The unruly inmate then subdued the officer, taking his radio and keys, which he used to release some of the other 37 inmates in the cellblock.

Videos, apparently filmed by another prisoner taking part in the riot, show the corrections officer on his knees while the inmate holds some object to his neck.

“Ain’t got nothing to do with this CO. He just so happens to be a product of the situation.” pic.twitter.com/siNggrATfY — Jessica Bruno (@JbrunoKFOR) March 27, 2021

In the clip the alleged hostage taker complains of the conditions in the jail, claiming the inmates were denied showers and that the toilets were clogged.

Inmate is heard saying “we can’t take showers.” pic.twitter.com/jGOxcSrNH0 — Jessica Bruno (@JbrunoKFOR) March 27, 2021

Speaking to the media after the showdown, police said that they “tried to de-escalate” the situation once they entered the building, but had to take “lethal force” and shot the suspect, deeming the corrections officer to be in imminent danger. Oklahoma County Sheriff Tommie Johnson III told the media that the gas was deployed to get the inmates under control.

The corrections officer has been taken to hospital, but was able to leave the facility on his own.

When asked about the alleged dire conditions at the jail, Oklahoma County jail administrator, Greg Williams, neither confirmed, nor denied the reports, saying that the administration continues to work on their improvement.

“We manage those conditions continually...We have contractors that come in and help us resolve that. So that's a continual kind of a thing,” he said.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!