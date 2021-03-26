Romney baffles left and right as he receives JFK ‘Profile in Courage’ Award thanks to Trump impeachment vote

Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) has earned the John F. Kennedy Profile in Courage Award, specifically for his “historic vote to convict” Donald Trump. News of the accolade earned him criticism from both the left and the right.

“Senator Romney proves that politics can still be a noble profession, that country comes before party. He stands out as a profile in courage that my generation can look to and learn from,” Jack Schlossberg, a member of the Profile in Courage Award Committee and grandson of President John F. Kennedy, said in the Friday press release.

Romney’s award will be presented during a virtual ceremony in May.

“Mitt Romney has been a consistent but often solitary Republican voice in defense of democracy and the rule of law,” the John F. Kennedy Library Foundation said in the announcement, praising Romney for being the first senator to have ever voted to convict his own party’s president. Romney was the only Republican to vote to convict Donald Trump in his first impeachment trial in 2020.

“I see courage every week from my colleagues in the Senate, many of whom make tough decisions to do what they believe is right even though it may be politically unpopular,” Romney responded in his own statement.

Romney’s staunch opposition to Trump earned him newfound praise from more liberal activists, but the former presidential candidate has found himself often protested among more Trump-loyal Republicans.

The senator’s latest accolade, however, has earned mostly mocking reactions from both liberals and conservatives, with Romney accused of simple opportunism as opposed to courage.

Romney was one of seven Republican senators to vote to convict Trump on the charge of inciting an insurrection in his second impeachment trial in 2021. That effort had passed the House of Representatives, but ultimately failed in the Senate.

“I sleep well because I know that I did what my conscience told me was the right thing to do,” Romney told NBC’s ‘Today Show’ on Friday about the vote.

