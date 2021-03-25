Secret Service got involved in Hunter Biden lost-gun incident after he claimed ‘no’ drug addiction in paperwork - reports

Hunter Biden has once again become the center of attention, this time thanks to an alleged gun-related incident in 2018 in which the Secret Service unofficially intervened on behalf of the now-president’s son.

The incident in question involved both Hunter and Hallie Biden, who had previously been married to Joe Biden’s other son, the late Beau Biden, and who had subsequently dated brother Hunter for a period of time.

A new report by Politico claims that in October 2018, Hallie searched Hunter’s vehicle for a gun because of unspecified “suspicions” she had. After finding a .38 revolver, she took it to a local grocery store, wrapped it up, and threw it in a trash can.

Upon informing Hunter of what she had done, he told her to go back and retrieve it, according to Politico, which obtained the police report from the incident.

When Hallie did not find the revolver, the Delaware State Police became involved, with concern heightened given the trash bin where it was discarded was across the street from a high school. The report also alleges, however, that even the Secret Service got involved in an unofficial capacity.

Two Secret Service agents arrived at the store where Hunter Biden had purchased the revolver and attempted to retrieve the paperwork he had filled out to purchase the weapon earlier in the month, the report said.

The store’s owner refused, thinking the agents may have been concerned about covering up Hunter Biden’s ownership of the gun in case it was used in a crime.

The paperwork was later handed over to the ATF (Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives). The Secret Service have denied having any record of officers getting involved in the situation.

Hunter Biden allegedly believed Hallie thought he was going to commit suicide before she went searching for the gun. Asked later by officers if the gun had already been used in a crime, Hunter Biden became “very agitated” and asked if they were “intentionally trying” to make him angry.

When asked if he called his father, now-President Joe Biden, about the situation, he said: “I have never called my dad for anything,” according to the police report.

A White House spokesperson has said President Biden has no knowledge of the Secret Service getting involved in the incident. If they had, this would be inappropriate interference in an investigation on behalf of the Bidens.

The gun was later returned by an older gentleman known for rummaging through trash cans for recyclables. No charges were filed and no arrests were made.

Another detail from Politico’s report that puts Hunter Biden in a possibly unflattering light is an obtained copy of the Firearms Transaction Record, in which Biden was asked if he was an unlawful user of marijuana or any other drugs.

He answered “no,” but was discharged from the Navy just five years earlier after testing positive for cocaine. He and family members have since spoken openly about his struggles with drugs.

Lying on a Firearms Transaction Record is a rarely pursued crime, but a felony nonetheless.

Like numerous controversial reports and allegations before, the latest unflattering assertions about Hunter Biden were quickly pointed to as proof of corruption in the Biden family.

