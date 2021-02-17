Rush Limbaugh, legendary conservative radio host, dies of cancer

Rush Limbaugh, the pioneer of conservative talk radio who influenced Republican politics in the US for decades, lost his battle with lung cancer and passed away at the age of 70, his family has announced.

Limbaugh’s wife Kathryn made the announcement on his radio show on Wednesday.

Rush Limbaugh has died, his wife Kathryn announced at the start of his show moments ago. pic.twitter.com/vjaMPkBpTQ — Michael Calhoun (@michaelcalhoun) February 17, 2021

In January 2020, Limbaugh had told his audience that he had stage IV lung cancer and might be absent from the air for treatment. He was not expected to survive. The following month, President Donald Trump honored him with the Medal of Freedom, which the surprised radio host received from the first lady during the State of the Union speech.

