Rush Limbaugh, legendary conservative radio host, dies of cancer

17 Feb, 2021 17:15
© REUTERS/Leah Millis
Rush Limbaugh, the pioneer of conservative talk radio who influenced Republican politics in the US for decades, lost his battle with lung cancer and passed away at the age of 70, his family has announced.

Limbaugh’s wife Kathryn made the announcement on his radio show on Wednesday.

In January 2020, Limbaugh had told his audience that he had stage IV lung cancer and might be absent from the air for treatment. He was not expected to survive. The following month, President Donald Trump honored him with the Medal of Freedom, which the surprised radio host received from the first lady during the State of the Union speech.

