Bodyless, UPSIDE-DOWN head of US congressman appears before House committee in latest Zoom snafu (VIDEO)

10 Feb, 2021 23:58
A screenshot shows US Representative Tom Emmers trying to make his point while appearing upside down in a House meeting. © YouTube
US Representative Tom Emmer (R-Minnesota) inadvertently appeared with his head upside down and his body missing as he participated virtually in a House committee meeting, providing the polarized Congress a rare moment of levity.

As Emmer began to speak passionately of the need to help small business owners during the Covid-19 pandemic, his colleagues on the House Financial Services Committee couldn't help but be distracted by his floating, upside-down head.

"I'm sorry, Mr. Emmer," Chairwoman Maxine Waters (R-California) interjected. "Are you OK?" Committee members began to laugh as Emmer assured the members that he was fine. A male colleague then said, "You're upside-down, Tom."

"I don't know how to fix that," Emmer replied. As Waters asked for someone to help the representative get back on his feet, other colleagues teased him lightheartedly. "Is this a metaphor?" one congressman asked. "I don't know, but he's upside down," Waters replied.

"I don't know how to fix it," Emmer said again. "You can stand on your head," another male colleague said. A congresswoman then quipped, "At least you're not a cat," alluding to the Texas lawyer who was embarrassed Tuesday in a virtual court hearing when a Zoom filter caused him to appear as a kitten.

"I don't know what happened," Emmer replied. "It just came out this way. I turned it off and turned it back on, and I'm still . . . ." Assistance may have finally arrived at that point, as someone apparently helped fix Emmer's display settings. He then reappeared, right side up and with his shoulders restored, and smiled broadly.

"Madame chair, how's that?" he asked.

"The gentleman from Minnesota will continue," Waters said, with deadpan seriousness.

