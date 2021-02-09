Devil’s Advo-Cat: Zoom filter turns Texas lawyer into kitten, hilarity ensues (VIDEO)

A Texas lawyer was left embarrassed, and the internet left laughing, after he addressed a remote court hearing while transformed by a Zoom filter into a cuddly, adorable kitten.

A hearing at the 394th District Court in Brewster County, Texas, was briefly halted after one lawyer seemingly transformed into a saucer-eyed kitten. Video footage of the hearing, which apparently took place on Tuesday, showed the lawyer struggling to turn off the Zoom filter responsible for his whiskered appearance.

“Uh, we’re trying to,” he said, after Judge Roy Ferguson asked him to remove the filter. “I’m here live,” he added, as the cat’s eyes moved with his own.

I’m not a cat.

“I can see that,” fellow lawyer H. Gibbs Bauer responds.

Judge Ferguson used the mistake to warn anyone appearing before his court to “be sure filters are off.” Ferguson called the mix-up “a by-product of the legal profession's dedication to ensuring that the justice system continues to function in these tough times,” and praised the “professionalism” of all involved.

While Ferguson said that everyone present handled the accident “with dignity,” the video caused an outpouring of laughter online.

"Yep, that's me. You're probably wondering how I got here." pic.twitter.com/Ms4IFvttoc — Dylan McLemore (@voiceofD) February 9, 2021

Omg imagine reading the transcript years from now and seeing “I’m here live. Im not a cat” and not understanding what is happening in that hearing. 🤣🤣 — Elizabeth Partlow (@ElizabethP4) February 9, 2021

Of course “I’m not a cat” is *exactly* what a cat impersonating a lawyer in court would say https://t.co/KfCwPQtO3I — Jane Merrick (@janemerrick23) February 9, 2021

I can't help but think court proceedings might be more interesting if they were litigated through cat filters. https://t.co/wvX67q8uTz — Sarah Burris (@SarahBurris) February 9, 2021

However, the lawyer isn’t the first professional caught with his cat ears on. Back in 2019, the provincial government of Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa live-streamed a press conference on Facebook with a cat filter enabled. After a deluge of comments, the filter was disabled, with the mistake blamed on a social media volunteer.

