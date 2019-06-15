 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Puss conference: Pakistani politicians give media address with Facebook CAT FILTER enabled

Published time: 15 Jun, 2019 14:59 Edited time: 15 Jun, 2019 14:59
A screenshot from the unfortunate live stream © Facebook / Indian Cranium
The provincial government of Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa live-streamed a press conference on Facebook, but forgot to turn off the ‘cat’ filter. As a result, viewers saw their leaders decked out with pointy ears and whiskers.

Setting out to discuss important decisions of the provincial cabinet in Peshawar on Friday, politician Shaukat Yousafzai was soon made a laughing stock, after someone on his social media team didn’t paws for thought and disable Facebook’s cutesy cat filter.

Viewers bombarded the live stream with messages, and the filter was swiftly disabled. After rounds of mockery on Twitter and Facebook, the party issued a statement on Saturday, attributing the blunder to a social media volunteer. They promised to “avoid such [an] incident in future.”

Shaukat and his officials belong to the PTI party of Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan. They were not the only PTI figures to goof up in recent days though, as Khan himself was chided for being the only leader who forgot to stand during the arrival of heads of state at the Shanghai Cooperation Summit in Kyrgyzstan on Thursday.

