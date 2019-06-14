 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

Imran Khan REPEATEDLY breaks diplomatic protocol at SCO summit (VIDEO)

Published time: 14 Jun, 2019 14:55 Edited time: 14 Jun, 2019 14:57
Get short URL
Imran Khan REPEATEDLY breaks diplomatic protocol at SCO summit (VIDEO)
© Sputnik/Alexei Druzhinin/Kremlin
Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan has been caught breaching diplomatic protocol by sitting down without waiting for his fellow heads of state to arrive at the opening ceremony of a major international summit.

Khan took a seat while the rest of the room stood to welcome heads of state, including Russian President Vladimir Putin, to the opening ceremony of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit held in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan on Thursday. A video of the faux pas was shared by the official Twitter handle of his own party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf.

Khan stood briefly to acknowledge when his name was called out with a slight bow before unceremoniously plopping himself back down on his chair, while the rest of the room stood and applauded as the remainder of the international leaders filed in.

Also on rt.com ‘The Cold War is over': Pakistan PM mulling arms deals with Moscow ahead of SCO summit

The incident sparked a flurry of reaction on social media. “He came, he sat, he got up, he sat again,” wrote Twitter user Naila Inayat. “Sheer Arrogance. This was ok on the field. The guy needs to be taught on basic manners and etiquette,” Ranjit Menon said.

“Sometimes he makes these silly [and] useless mistakes which his opponents grab as an opportunity to defame him,” tweeter Muneeza Ahmad added.

This latest gaffe comes hot on the heels of another major faux pas by Khan when he met Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz at the 14th Organization of Islamic Cooperation Summit held in Saudi Arabia held earlier in June.

Also on rt.com Pakistan PM criticized for ‘insulting’ encounter with Saudi Arabia’s King Salman (VIDEO)

Khan briefly spoke with the king’s interpreter before walking off without waiting for the message to be fully translated or affording the king an opportunity to respond.

Like this story? Share it with a friend!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies