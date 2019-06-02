 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Pakistan PM criticized for ‘insulting’ encounter with Saudi Arabia’s King Salman (VIDEO)

Published time: 2 Jun, 2019 17:27 Edited time: 2 Jun, 2019 17:37
© Bandar AL-JALOUD / Saudi Royal Palace / AFP
The prime minister of Pakistan is facing a social media furore for allegedly disrespecting the king of Saudi Arabia when the two leaders met for the Arab nation’s OIC summit in Mecca.

Imran Khan was filmed walking the elaborate red carpet to meet King Salman, following a brief handshake and greeting. However, it appeared from the footage that the Pakistani PM spoke directly to the monarch’s translator rather than addressing the royal himself.

Khan can be seen pointing and gesticulating as he speaks to the translator before walking away, apparently without giving King Salman the opportunity to respond.

Social media users took to Twitter to express their fury over the “disrespectful” and “insulting” encounter, with some calling for Pakistan to prioritize diplomacy skills when next choosing their leader.

Claims on Twitter that bilateral meetings between the leaders were canceled as a result of the monarch’s displeasure at the odd greeting appear unfounded, however, as Khan later met with the king and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud before delivering an address at the summit.

He criticized some Western states for their Islamophobia and called on them to “differentiate between moderate Muslims and extremist Muslims,” Dawn reports.

