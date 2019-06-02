‘Your forces will be exterminated!’ Hezbollah says US, Israel & Saudi Arabia won't dare attack Iran

Hezbollah leader has warned the US and their Middle Eastern allies against seeking a war with Iran, stressing that such conflict will set the entire region on fire and result in extermination of American, Israeli and Saudi forces.

“Any war on Iran would mean the whole region will be set ablaze,” Hassan Nasrallah warned Friday. “All US forces and interests in the region will be exterminated and those who conspired [with US] will pay the price; first Israel, then Al Saud.”

The leader of Lebanese Hezbollah, and a close ally of Tehran, made the comments on the day King Salman of Saudi Arabia gathered the kingdom’s Arab allies in Mecca to reach a common position against Iran. Addressing the delegates of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) emergency summit, the monarch blamed Iran for sabotaging commercial ships in the Gulf recently, and claimed that Tehran may once again try to “target the safety of navigation and world oil supplies.”

While the Saudis try to form a united front against its arch-rival, the US military has already mustered a massive force in the region, including an aircraft carrier and B-52 bombers, right on Iran’s doorsteps under the pretext of countering “clear indications” of threats to American interests from the Islamic Republic.

Iran, which strongly denies attacking four vessels off the coast of United Arab Emirates last month, rejected the accusations made at an Arab summit as “baseless,” and blamed the Saudis of joining the United States and Israel in a “hopeless” effort to turn public opinion against the Islamic Republic. Tehran, which called American military deployments and hawkish statements just a form of “physiological warfare,” claims however that it has enough capabilities to repel whatever unlikely US-led aggression.

