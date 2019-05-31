 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Moscow ready to facilitate non-aggression pact between Iran and Gulf states - Russian FM

Published time: 31 May, 2019 05:19 Edited time: 31 May, 2019 05:46
Russia welcomes Iran’s proposal to sign a non-aggression pact with the Persian Gulf nations and stands ready to help it come to fruition, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

Iranian foreigner minister had earlier said that the nation offered such a pact to its neighbors, without mentioning any specific countries that may be a part of it.

The idea to sign a binding agreement on the none-use of force against each other would be a step in the right direction to defuse the growing tensions in the region, Lavrov said on Friday.

A “number” of Gulf states “are ready to consider this initiative,” the minister told reporters, adding that Russia “will be ready to assist this process.”

