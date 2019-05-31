Moscow ready to facilitate non-aggression pact between Iran and Gulf states - Russian FM

Russia welcomes Iran’s proposal to sign a non-aggression pact with the Persian Gulf nations and stands ready to help it come to fruition, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

Iranian foreigner minister had earlier said that the nation offered such a pact to its neighbors, without mentioning any specific countries that may be a part of it.

The idea to sign a binding agreement on the none-use of force against each other would be a step in the right direction to defuse the growing tensions in the region, Lavrov said on Friday.

A “number” of Gulf states “are ready to consider this initiative,” the minister told reporters, adding that Russia “will be ready to assist this process.”

