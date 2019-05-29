Iran lashes out at ‘warmonger’ Bolton over ‘ridiculous’ claims about UAE oil tanker attacks

Iran strongly rejected National Security Advisor John Bolton’s claims that it was “almost certainly” behind the May 12 attacks on four oil tankers in UAE waters, calling the unevidenced accusation “ridiculous.”

While Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi mocked the allegations against his country, he noted that it was unsurprising that Bolton would make them at a press conference in the United Arab Emirates, a country who has developed a rivalry with Iran.

Mr Bolton and other warmongers need to know that the strategic patience, high vigilance and full defense readiness of the Islamic Republic of Iran, which emanates from the strong resolve of its great nation, will not let them fulfill their ominous schemes to create chaos in the region.

Bolton was in the UAE’s capital Abu Dhabi for a meeting with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, one the figures who has been working alongside Bolton and other world leaders to push Trump into all-out war, according to Iran's Foreign Minister Zarif.

Earlier in the day, Bolton said the attacks on the tankers came from “naval mines almost certainly from Iran,” his less than convincing argument being “Who else would you think would be doing it? Someone from Nepal?”

Also on rt.com Bolton says Iran behind oil tanker attack off UAE...'almost certainly'

One of the oil tankers damaged in the May 12 attacks had belonged to the UAE, making Bolton's comments particularly sharp. While the UAE at first denied the attack had taken place altogether, they later attributed the commercial vessels had been targeted by “sabotage operations,” although they have not specifically faulted Iran.

Like this story? Share it with a friend!