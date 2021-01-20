Georgia congresswoman believes Parkland school massacre was ‘false flag planned shooting’

Republican Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene believes that the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting in Parkland, Florida, was a “false flag” operation.

In newly surfaced Facebook posts from May 2018, the Georgia politician questioned why Scot Peterson, the disgraced cop who infamously stayed outside the school during the attack, was receiving $8,702 per month in a state pension.

Several people responded to the post to claim that the pension was a payoff. Greene expressed her agreement with the comments, including one which read: “It’s called a pay off to keep his mouth shut since it was a false flag planned shooting.”

The February 2018 massacre at the Florida high school claimed the lives of 17 students and staff. It sparked a widespread push for introducing new gun control laws. The shooting has also been the subject of numerous conspiracy theories, including claims that it never happened and that the students were crisis actors.

Greene’s controversial comments were met with a wave of condemnations, including from politicians, officials and families of the victims.

Fred Guttenberg, the father of 14-year-old victim Jaime Guttenberg, published a series of tweets calling on Greene to resign from Congress and apologize for her remarks.

“We have never met. It appears you think or at one time thought the school shooting in Florida was a false flag,” he said.

“I know you have met Parkland parents. This is my daughter Jaime, she was killed that day. Do you still believe this? Why would you say this?”

Those comments were echoed by Florida’s director of emergency management, Jared Moskowitz, who said in a tweet that Greene should visit the site of the massacre.

David Hogg, who was a student at the school and is now a gun control activist, also took to Twitter to call on Greene to resign. “Why did you call the shooting at my high school a false flag? 17 classmates and staff died – spreading conspiracies about this tragedy is disgusting,” he said.

It’s not the first time Greene has been at the center of a swirl of controversy. The pro-Trump lawmaker’s Twitter account was temporarily suspended on Sunday after she sparred with a Georgia elections official, alleging fraud was to blame for the GOP losing senate runoff elections this month.

The conservative businesswoman has previously expressed support for the QAnon conspiracy theory – which, among other things, claims that a cabal of Satanic pedophiles controls the world.

She also made comments that critics labelled Islamophobic and anti-Semitic. Despite this, Greene secured high-profile Republican endorsements and the backing of the voters in Georgia’s 14th District in last November’s congressional race.

