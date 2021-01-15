 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Franklin Graham compares Republicans who voted for Trump impeachment to Judas’ betrayal of JESUS

15 Jan, 2021 16:16
©  REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Protestant evangelist Franklin Graham has taken a harsh stance against the 10 Republicans who voted in favor of impeaching President Donald Trump, comparing the “betrayal” to that of Judas turning on Jesus Christ.

“Shame, shame on the ten Republicans who joined with Speaker Pelosi & the House Democrats in impeaching President Trump yesterday,” Graham tweeted on Thursday. “After all that he has done for our country, you would turn your back & betray him so quickly? What was done yesterday only further divides our nation.”

In a separate Facebook post, Graham, a longtime influential supporter of the president, further elaborated on his disappointment. 

House Democrats impeached him because they “hate him and want to do as much damage as they can,” he wrote. “And these ten, from [Trump’s] own party, joined in the feeding frenzy. It makes you wonder what the thirty pieces of silver were that [Democratic House] Speaker [Nancy] Pelosi promised for this betrayal.”

Judas Iscariot was offered 30 pieces of silver to betray Jesus in the Bible, who was then crucified by the Romans. 

While Graham acknowledged Trump is “not perfect” and the US Capitol riot was a “low-point” of his presidency, the seeming comparison to Jesus gave liberal critics plenty of reason to slap Graham with criticism, with the religious leader trending on Twitter on Friday.

“He has millions of Trump followers. If anything happens to the GOP lawmakers Franklin owns it. Why isn’t the media exposing Graham’s incitement?” author Frank Scheaffer tweeted

Talbert Swan, who serves the bishop of the Nova Scotia Ecclesiastical Jurisdiction in Canada, wrote that Graham’s comments “echoed the same Trump election lies that fueled the murderous Capitol invaders.” 

The House of Representatives passed an article of impeachment this week accusing Trump of “incitement of insurrection” due to him continuing to push election fraud theories and speaking to protesters shortly before they stormed the Capitol.

