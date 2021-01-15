Franklin Graham compares Republicans who voted for Trump impeachment to Judas’ betrayal of JESUS

Protestant evangelist Franklin Graham has taken a harsh stance against the 10 Republicans who voted in favor of impeaching President Donald Trump, comparing the “betrayal” to that of Judas turning on Jesus Christ.

“Shame, shame on the ten Republicans who joined with Speaker Pelosi & the House Democrats in impeaching President Trump yesterday,” Graham tweeted on Thursday. “After all that he has done for our country, you would turn your back & betray him so quickly? What was done yesterday only further divides our nation.”

In a separate Facebook post, Graham, a longtime influential supporter of the president, further elaborated on his disappointment.

House Democrats impeached him because they “hate him and want to do as much damage as they can,” he wrote. “And these ten, from [Trump’s] own party, joined in the feeding frenzy. It makes you wonder what the thirty pieces of silver were that [Democratic House] Speaker [Nancy] Pelosi promised for this betrayal.”

Judas Iscariot was offered 30 pieces of silver to betray Jesus in the Bible, who was then crucified by the Romans.

"It makes you wonder what the thirty pieces of silver were that Speaker Pelosi promised for this betrayal." In a new Facebook post, Franklin Graham lambasts the 10 Republicans who voted for impeachment. pic.twitter.com/RgFbu8SJ5N — Ruth Graham (@publicroad) January 14, 2021

While Graham acknowledged Trump is “not perfect” and the US Capitol riot was a “low-point” of his presidency, the seeming comparison to Jesus gave liberal critics plenty of reason to slap Graham with criticism, with the religious leader trending on Twitter on Friday.

“He has millions of Trump followers. If anything happens to the GOP lawmakers Franklin owns it. Why isn’t the media exposing Graham’s incitement?” author Frank Scheaffer tweeted.

Talbert Swan, who serves the bishop of the Nova Scotia Ecclesiastical Jurisdiction in Canada, wrote that Graham’s comments “echoed the same Trump election lies that fueled the murderous Capitol invaders.”

Franklin Graham compares Donald Trump to Jesus Christ. Damn, Skippy. Flirting with Hell’s fires at your advanced age may not be your best move. — Magnolia Viper (@OleanderNectar) January 15, 2021

Franklin Graham is the Don Jr. of Evangelical sons of ministers. — Jeremy Newberger (@jeremynewberger) January 15, 2021

Good morning to the Christians who've resisted @Franklin_Graham's hateful desecration of the Gospel of Jesus Christ long before he threw his lot in with Trump. — Guthrie Graves-Fitzsimmons (@GuthrieGF) January 15, 2021

The House of Representatives passed an article of impeachment this week accusing Trump of “incitement of insurrection” due to him continuing to push election fraud theories and speaking to protesters shortly before they stormed the Capitol.

