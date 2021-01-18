 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Twitter suspends GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene for ‘multiple violations’ after she alleges Georgia elections were ‘stolen’

18 Jan, 2021 04:22
U.S. Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) wears a mask reading "Censored" as she walks to the House floor during debate on the second impeachment of President Donald Trump at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S. January 13, 2021. © REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Twitter has suspended Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene for 12 hours after the vocally pro-Trump lawmaker sparred with a Georgia elections official, alleging the election fraud was to blame for the GOP loosing the runoffs.

In a statement to CNN on Sunday, Twitter confirmed it locked the outspoken lawmaker for 12 hours out of her personal account, citing “multiple violations” of its “civic integrity policy.”

Green apparently fell victim to the recently updated Twitter policy, that envisions a system of strikes for pushing “unverified information about election rigging."

In a string of messages on Sunday, Greene squared off with fellow Republican and Georgia elections official Gabriel Sterling, after he pinned the blame for Georgia’s defeat on Green, former Georgia Republican Rep. Doug Collins, as well as on President Donald Trump.

Sterling argued that the rhetoric on election fraud coming from the trio discouraged party supporters from showing up at the polls, and ultimately “cost the GOP two senate seats and control of the Senate”, while “giving Biden and Dems a free hand.”

Green fired back, claiming, for her part, that the initial Georgia special election on November 3 “was stolen” with the help of Dominion voting tech, and that election officials “ignored” reports of voting irregularities.

Responding to her suspension, Green said that she was “silenced” by the Big Tech for challenging the mainstream narrative. 

“If a conservative dares to utter a political opinion that is deemed unapproved by the internet police they are now subject to the false accusations of “inciting violence” simply for having an conservative view,” she said, calling on Congress to “act swiftly to protect free speech in America.”

Twitter has ramped up its crackdown on accounts voicing allegations of election fraud after President-elect Joe Biden’s victory was certified by Congress on January 6, in a session disrupted by the crowd of Trump supporters who stormed the Capitol, alleging the election was “stolen” from the Republican incumbent.

Twitter has introduced a five-tier system of strikes to punish repeated violators. An 12-hour account lock - a measure the platform enforced in Green’s case - is reserved for those who have already received two or three strikes. In the case of four strikes, the account is suspended for 7 days, and if a user invokes wrath of Twitter censors for the fifth time - then they face a “permaban.”

