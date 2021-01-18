Twitter suspends GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene for ‘multiple violations’ after she alleges Georgia elections were ‘stolen’

Twitter has suspended Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene for 12 hours after the vocally pro-Trump lawmaker sparred with a Georgia elections official, alleging the election fraud was to blame for the GOP loosing the runoffs.

In a statement to CNN on Sunday, Twitter confirmed it locked the outspoken lawmaker for 12 hours out of her personal account, citing “multiple violations” of its “civic integrity policy.”

Green apparently fell victim to the recently updated Twitter policy, that envisions a system of strikes for pushing “unverified information about election rigging."

In a string of messages on Sunday, Greene squared off with fellow Republican and Georgia elections official Gabriel Sterling, after he pinned the blame for Georgia’s defeat on Green, former Georgia Republican Rep. Doug Collins, as well as on President Donald Trump.

Sterling argued that the rhetoric on election fraud coming from the trio discouraged party supporters from showing up at the polls, and ultimately “cost the GOP two senate seats and control of the Senate”, while “giving Biden and Dems a free hand.”

The drop off in GOP turnout from Nov to Jan was driven by Trump and most prominently in areas represented by Doug Collins and Marjorie Taylor Greene. These folks cost the GOP two senate seats and control of the Senate. Giving Biden and Dems a free hand. #gapolpic.twitter.com/TnmuV1CO9U — Gabriel Sterling (@GabrielSterling) January 16, 2021

Green fired back, claiming, for her part, that the initial Georgia special election on November 3 “was stolen” with the help of Dominion voting tech, and that election officials “ignored” reports of voting irregularities.

Morons like you are responsible for losing GA’s 2 Republican Senate seats. You ran a Nov 3rd election that was stolen bc you idiots at the SOS mailed out millions of absentee ballots to any one and everyone while GA was an open state. Then you counted ballots on Dominion.. https://t.co/DTQobzMvTn — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) January 17, 2021

Responding to her suspension, Green said that she was “silenced” by the Big Tech for challenging the mainstream narrative.

“If a conservative dares to utter a political opinion that is deemed unapproved by the internet police they are now subject to the false accusations of “inciting violence” simply for having an conservative view,” she said, calling on Congress to “act swiftly to protect free speech in America.”

Marjorie Taylor Greene's Twitter account has been suspended for 12 hours. Her statement says the "Silicon Valley Cartel launched a multi-front attack to chill free speech in America by deplatforming President Donald Trump and purging an unknown number of conservatives" pic.twitter.com/utvagdpLr2 — Chris Cioffi (@ReporterCioffi) January 17, 2021

Twitter has ramped up its crackdown on accounts voicing allegations of election fraud after President-elect Joe Biden’s victory was certified by Congress on January 6, in a session disrupted by the crowd of Trump supporters who stormed the Capitol, alleging the election was “stolen” from the Republican incumbent.

Twitter has introduced a five-tier system of strikes to punish repeated violators. An 12-hour account lock - a measure the platform enforced in Green’s case - is reserved for those who have already received two or three strikes. In the case of four strikes, the account is suspended for 7 days, and if a user invokes wrath of Twitter censors for the fifth time - then they face a “permaban.”

