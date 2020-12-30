‘Whoop dee doo’: Florida governor says he’s not priority for Covid vaccine, says seniors and doctors should get the jab first

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said he shouldn’t get ahead of seniors and medical workers in line for the coronavirus vaccine just because he’s an elected official, and will take it when there’s enough supply for people under 45.

“I’m willing to take it but I’m not the priority, they are the priority” the governor said Wednesday while visiting a retirement community in Delray Beach, pointing to people around him.

“People under 45, they’re not going to be first in line for this,” DeSantis said. “Granted I’m an elected official but whoop dee doo. At the end of the day, let’s focus [on] where the risk is.”

The governor said he wanted his parents and people’s grandparents to be able to get vaccinated, and that he’ll take the shots later, when it’s his turn.

DeSantis, a Republican, was visiting the Kings Point retirement community amid reports that interest in the two currently available vaccines is far exceeding the available supply. Florida’s vaccination plan had healthcare workers and residents of care facilities first in line for the shots, which the governor expanded last week to citizens 65 and older.

Hospitals and health departments are receiving the vaccines from the federal government directly, eliminating the middlemen, the governor explained.

“If you are over 65, you will get access. It may not be today or next week but as long as there is supply you will have the opportunity to get them,” DeSantis said, according to the Sun-Sentinel.

The first US vaccine against the novel coronavirus, made by Pfizer, was approved on December 11. Moderna’s vaccine was approved a week later. A number of elected officials have since taken the vaccines on camera to encourage Americans to do the same, starting with Vice President Mike Pence, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Kentucky), House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-California), and Dr. Anthony Fauci.

President-elect Joe Biden, who is 78, and his running mate Kamala Harris, 56, both got vaccinated as well.

