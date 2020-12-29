'That was easy': Kamala Harris latest official to get Covid-19 vaccine in front of cameras (VIDEO)

US Vice President-elect Kamala Harris received the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine on Tuesday at United Medical Center in DC, one week after Joe Biden.

"That was easy," Harris said after getting the first dose of the vaccine. "I barely felt it."

Harris also said she "encourages" everyone to receive the vaccine. "Literally this is about saving lives. I trust the scientists, and it is the scientists who created and approved the vaccine."

Harris' husband, Doug Emhoff, also received a vaccine.

The Democrat previously said in October at a debate that she did not trust the administration's rush to produce and distribute a Covid-19 vaccine, saying she would not trust any vaccine recommended by the president and not "public health professionals," like Dr. Anthony Fauci.

Harris joins a growing number of public officials who have received the vaccine in front of cameras, including Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Kentucky), House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-California), and Vice President Mike Pence.

While Harris took the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine, Biden received his first dose of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine last week, along with his wife, Jill. The two are expected to receive the second dose before inauguration day on January 20.

