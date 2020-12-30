Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine approved for use in the UK
The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) gave the go-ahead as part of a “rolling review,” a fast-track process for new drugs that can be used during a health crisis, the regulator said on Wednesday.
“I’m really pleased to say that the UK is now one step closer to providing a safe and effective vaccine to help in the fight against Covid-19 – a virus that has affected each and every one of us in some way – and in helping to save lives,” MHRA Chief Executive Dr. June Raine said in a statement.
Health Secretary Matt Hancock praised the development, saying it ended 2020 in “a moment of hope” for the country.
Brilliant to end 2020 with such a moment of hope: the @UniofOxford / @AstraZeneca#coronavirus vaccine has today been authorised for use by @mhragovukThe #coronavirus vaccine is our way out of the pandemic - now we need to hold our nerve while we get through this together.— Matt Hancock (@MattHancock) December 30, 2020
The vaccine, which is named AZD1222, was developed at Oxford University in collaboration with British-Swedish pharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca. The UK has already launched a national immunization campaign this month, using the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine, called Tozinameran, which was developed by a US-German team of researchers.
AstraZeneca is currently involved with the Gamaleya Institute, the Russian developer of the Sputnik V Covid-19 vaccine, to explore whether a combination of the two formulas triggers a stronger immune response. An agreement on the project was signed last week.
