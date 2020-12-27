New York health care provider probed for ‘fraudulently’ obtaining & distributing Covid-19 vaccine

New York police are investigating Parcare Community Health Network on suspicion that it fraudulently obtained Covid-19 vaccine doses and broke rules reserving the first round of shots to medical workers and nursing home residents.

Parcare may have transferred wrongfully obtained doses from the Hudson Valley to facilities in other parts of state and diverted them to members of the public, rather than those currently eligible to be inoculated, State Health Commissioner Howard Zucker said on Saturday. “We take this very seriously,” he said, and the state Health Department will assist State Police in the criminal probe.

ONE SMALL INJECTION CAN MAKE A DIFFERENCE FOR THE ENTIRE COMMUNITY! our @ParCare Centers received thousands of #COVID19#Moderna#vaccines this morning. Thanks to @UPS and our dedicated staff who woke up early to receive this lifesaving shipment #healthcareheroespic.twitter.com/LVq0TKROKf — ParCare Medical Cntr (@ParCare) December 21, 2020

The not-for-profit Parcare describes itself as a “culturally sensitive” health provider with primary-care and specialty services at six locations in Brooklyn, Manhattan and Kiryas Joel, a largely Hasidic Jewish village in the Hudson Valley.

BREAKING: ⁦@ParCare⁩ Community Health Network has been authorized to distribute the #CovidVaccine for people who fall under certain criteria’s, you must register at https://t.co/fyIcQrI2If or scan the QR code below pic.twitter.com/qR7yvQvqNg — ParCare Medical Cntr (@ParCare) December 16, 2020

Parcare reportedly received 3,500 doses of Moderna's new Covid-19 vaccine on Monday and made them available to health care workers and to anyone else who is over age 60 or has underlying medical conditions that make them vulnerable to the virus. Parcare CEO Gary Schlesinger retweeted a picture of himself receiving the vaccine shot on Tuesday.

גרשי שלעזינגער פון פארקעיר באקומט די קאראנעוויירוס וואקסין. pic.twitter.com/der7hR97Km — אידישער ווינקל (@YiddisherVinkel) December 22, 2020

The company made a deal with New York City in October to increase the availability of rapid Covid-19 tests.

As for alleged violation of vaccine-distribution rules, Zucker said, “Anyone found to have knowingly participated in this scheme will be held accountable to the fullest extent of the law.”

Also on rt.com Boston doctor says he almost had to be INTUBATED after suffering severe allergic reaction from Moderna Covid vaccine

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!