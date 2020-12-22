 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
‘Maybe Google drank early’: Tech giant leaves people scratching their heads with mistaken DM message made public

22 Dec, 2020 16:57
Screenshot © Twitter / @Google
Google tweeted and quickly deleted a message that appeared to be meant for a user experiencing issues with the system, inspiring a flurry of responses and mockery.

“Hmm. We’ve sent you a DM with the next steps. Please check and let us know if you have any questions,” the tech company tweeted on Monday. Google often responds by direct message to users having difficulty with their email accounts. 

The company deleted the tweet within minutes, but that didn’t stop some from poking fun at the accidental message.

“I won’t forget you tried to slide into my DMs, Google,” one user wrote.

“Maybe Google drank early before Christmas,”replied another.

One person joked with the tech giant that they "didn't get" the DM in question and still had a few questions about "you know what."

Some were also seemingly in the process of chatting with Google about account issues and took the tweet as an opportunity to vent those frustrations.

Google has not acknowledged the mistake on their Twitter account. 

